Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC assessment of matters linked to Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded, following a detailed and thorough assessment of the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel (DMIP) report, that there are no new avenues for investigation which could now result in either criminal or disciplinary proceedings.
We have published our assessment of matters linked to the publication, in June 2021, of the Panel’s report. It exposed the failures of the investigations into Daniel Morgan’s murder in south London on 10 March 1987.
Following its publication, we asked the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and Hampshire Constabulary (Hants) to assess whether there were indications that former or current officers may have breached police professional standards of behaviour or committed a criminal offence that required a new investigation.
In parallel, we carried out the same exercise because we can use our power of initiative, if necessary, to investigate matters without a police force referring them to us. In total we considered whether the actions of 50 either serving or former officers, required further investigation. In reaching our decisions we considered whether:
- any conduct matter which could be recorded had been investigated before
- any criminal or misconduct proceedings could now be brought and
- the facts of the matter had already been investigated and brought to light, in the DMIP report or by an earlier investigation.
MOPAC responded in September 2021 and Hants responded in November 2021 stating they would not be recording the conduct of any officer or former officer. The final response was received from the MPS in March 2022 and its view was the same.
Significantly, we disagreed with the MPS assessment regarding former Assistant Commissioner (AC) John Yates, who retired in 2011. We found an indication that he may have breached police standards of professional behaviour, relating to the second investigation into Mr Morgan’s murder, by failing to take action against the senior investigating officer, former Detective Chief Superintendent (DCS) Dave Cook.
Former DCS Cook’s actions led to the exclusion of key witness evidence from the trial, in 2011, of three defendants for Mr Morgan’s murder. Given former AC Yates’ retirement, disciplinary proceedings cannot be brought, and as an investigation would not provide any further information than that in the DMIP report, there are insufficient grounds to exercise our power of initiative.
We also disagreed with MOPAC’s assessment of former Commissioner Cressida Dick’s conduct. We assessed that she may have breached police standards of professional behaviour by not providing full and exceptional disclosure to the DMIP sooner, although not to the extent that would justify disciplinary proceedings. On this basis we have no grounds to exercise our power of initiative.
We found that she acted with a genuine belief to protect the information but may have got the balance wrong and should have given greater priority to her duty to provide full and exceptional disclosure to the panel.
Sal Naseem, IOPC regional director for London, yesterday said:
“From the first to last investigation into Daniel Morgan’s murder there were failures to adequately challenge and investigate allegations that officers had acted corruptly.
“In coming to our decisions, we are acutely aware that not one single officer was ever successfully prosecuted or received significant disciplinary action as a result of corruption directly connected to the murder investigations.
“The wrongs that occurred can never be put right, but it may have served as some small comfort to Mr Morgan’s family and loved ones if the officers involved had been held to account and suffered the consequences of their actions at the time.
“The circumstances of these matters must serve as a salient reminder to the Metropolitan Police and the police service more widely, of the importance of being constantly vigilant in challenging improper and corrupt behaviour swiftly, firmly and robustly.”
Prior to publication we shared our report with representatives of Mr Morgan’s family, members of DMIP, the MPS, Hants and MOPAC.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-assessment-matters-linked-daniel-morgan-independent-panel-report
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation underway into use of force by Sussex Police on elderly disabled man in care home04/08/2022 16:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation is underway into the use of force by two Sussex Police officers on an elderly disabled man at a care home.
Update on investigation into road collision in Newcastle03/08/2022 12:05:00
A Northumbria Police officer has been served with a gross misconduct notice as part of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into a collision in Newcastle.
IOPC recommendations to Met over strip searches of children02/08/2022 11:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has issued recommendations to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) over safeguarding issues highlighted by referrals concerning the strip searching of children.
Investigation into Lancashire Constabulary’s contact with Kiena Dawes prior to her death01/08/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating prior contact between Lancashire Constabulary officers and a woman who died on 22 July.
IOPC announces reinvestigation into police contact with Darren Cumberbatch prior to his death29/07/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has decided to reinvestigate police contact with Darren Cumberbatch at a bail hostel in Nuneaton prior to his death in hospital in 2017.
IOPC investigating Chelsea non-fatal police shooting27/07/2022 15:20:00
We have begun an investigation following a non-fatal police shooting in Chelsea, south-west London on Sunday 24 July.
Five things we learned from DPPC 202226/07/2022 16:05:00
Last week’s Data Protection Practitioners’ Conference 2022 brought together more than 3,000 data protection professionals from across the country. Didn’t manage to attend? Here’s five things you missed from the day. And look out in coming weeks as we publish videos of the speeches and seminars.
Investigation concludes following fatal police pursuit in Lancashire25/07/2022 09:10:00
Police officers who pursued a vehicle in Lancashire before it was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.