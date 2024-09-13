IOPC concludes investigation into Lincolnshire Police involvement prior to the bodies of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby being discovered

We completed our investigation in July into the involvement of Lincolnshire Police prior to the bodies of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby being discovered in Skegness.

Mr Battersby and his two-year-old son were sadly found dead in their flat on 9 January this year. Our investigation began that month following a referral from Lincolnshire Police. We have reviewed all relevant calls and contact involving Lincolnshire Police from 2 January to the discovery of the bodies.

Regional Director for the IOPC, Derrick Campbell, said: “This is a harrowing case, and our sympathies go out to everyone affected by the sad deaths of Bronson and Kenneth. It was appropriate we carried out a thorough investigation into the relevant contact between police and social services. At the end of our six-month investigation, we have concluded that there was no indication any Lincolnshire Police officer or member of staff may have breached police professional standards.

“We have shared our report with Lincolnshire Police and the coroner to help inform future inquest proceedings. We have recently met with the families involved to explain our findings. We have also advised the local child safeguarding practice review. In order not to prejudice the future inquests, we won’t be in a position to issue our full findings until they are held.”