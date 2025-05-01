Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC concludes Met officer should face misconduct hearing over Chris Kaba shooting
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded – after a thorough review of all the evidence – that the case continues to meet the threshold which requires Sergeant Martyn Blake to attend a misconduct hearing.
At the end of our investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, we determined there was sufficient evidence to indicate he may have breached the police professional standards regarding his use of force and therefore had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Following his acquittal in October 2024, we reviewed our original decision – thoroughly assessing the evidence examined during the trial to determine whether the weight or substance of that evidence changed the position.
We have also carefully considered representations from Mr Kaba’s family, the Met and Sgt Blake.
The threshold which the IOPC must apply is set out in legislation and Home Office guidance. It is a lower test than that for criminal proceedings, which serve a different purpose. The guidance is also clear that where the case to answer test is met, there must be compelling reasons not to direct misconduct proceedings.
On this basis, we have concluded that there remains a case to answer and misconduct proceedings must go ahead as we have no basis to withdraw our original decision.
While we have determined that Sgt Blake still has a case to answer and must therefore attend a misconduct hearing, it is only a police disciplinary panel which can decide whether misconduct is proven or not. That is not the role of the IOPC.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:
“We understand the impact this decision will have on Chris Kaba’s family and Sergeant Blake and acknowledge the significant public interest in this case, particularly among our Black communities, firearms officers and the wider policing community.
“This is a decision we have taken based on examining all the evidence, views of all parties and by applying the thresholds set out in legislation and guidance which govern our work. The legal test for deciding whether there is a case to answer is low – is there sufficient evidence upon which, on the balance of probabilities, a disciplinary panel could make a finding of misconduct. This has been met and therefore we need to follow the legal process.
“We appreciate that the Home Office is carrying out a review of the legal test for the use of force in misconduct cases, however, we must apply the law as it currently stands.”
The next stage in this process is for the Met Police to arrange the disciplinary hearing. It is in the interests of all parties that this hearing is arranged as quickly as possible.
Find out more about this investigation.
Timeline of this case:
- 5 September 2022 – Chris Kaba is shot in Lambeth and is pronounced dead shortly after midnight. IOPC begin an independent investigation.
- 9 September – IOPC announce a homicide investigation into Chris Kaba’s death.
- March 2023 – IOPC investigation concludes and decision made to refer a file of evidence to the CPS to consider whether Sgt Blake should be prosecuted. IOPC provisional decision that he has a case to answer for gross misconduct and should face disciplinary proceedings shared with the Met.
- April 2023 – Met agree with our case to answer decision. IOPC then confirm its decision that Sgt Blake should face a misconduct hearing.
- September 2023 – CPS announce its decision to charge Martyn Blake with murder.
- October 2024 – Martyn Blake is acquitted following a trial at the Old Bailey. The IOPC begin reviewing the disciplinary decision, apply to the court for trial transcripts and ask for representations on behalf of the Met, the officer and Chris Kaba’s family about the disciplinary proceedings.
- December 2024/January 2025 – Court transcripts are received.
- February 2025 – Representations from the parties involved are received. The Met’s view is that the IOPC should withdraw its direction. Mr Kaba’s family’s view is that the gross misconduct hearing should go ahead. Sgt Blake’s legal team decline to provide representations but refer the IOPC to the trial transcripts. We then seek independent legal advice from senior Counsel.
- April 2025 – IOPC confirm that the case continues to meet the threshold which requires Sgt Blake to attend a misconduct hearing for allegedly breaching the police standards of professional behaviour relating to his use of force.
