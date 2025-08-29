IOPC concludes South Wales Police officer should face misconduct hearing following investigation into fatal Cardiff e-bike crash

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded a South Wales Police officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct in connection with our investigation into an e-bike crash in which two boys died.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans died after the Sur Ron bike they were riding crashed in the Ely area of Cardiff, in May 2023.

CCTV showed a police van earlier driving behind the teenagers. It was approximately half a mile away from the e-bike, on a different road, when the fatal collision occurred. Our investigation found no indication of contact between the police vehicle and the boys’ e-bike immediately before the collision.

However, our investigation concluded the PC who was driving the van has a gross misconduct case to answer over the accuracy of accounts he provided to colleagues after the collision incident.

We believe a police disciplinary panel could find there may be inconsistencies and evidential conflicts in the information given by the officer which potentially breach police standards of honesty and integrity.

IOPC investigators also concluded the officer has a case to answer, at the level of misconduct, in relation to his driving and language he used in relation to the boys at the collision scene.

We believe a panel could find that his driving at the time was outside his level of training and authority, and contrary to the College of Policing authorised professional practice and the force’s own policy on pursuits.

IOPC Director David Ford said: “Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with the families of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone affected by the loss of such young lives. We know the boys’ deaths have had a deep impact on the local community.

“Our role when someone dies following police contact is to examine all the circumstances surrounding that incident.

“Our independent investigation looked at the interactions South Wales Police had with the boys before the collision, plus accounts provided by officers at the scene and later to our investigation.

“After a thorough review of that evidence and applying the relevant legal test - that a police disciplinary panel could find the case proven - we have determined an officer should face disciplinary proceedings. It will be for a police disciplinary panel to determine whether the allegations are proven.”

During our investigation we consulted with experts including a National Police Chief’s Council subject matter expert in police driving and others with specialist knowledge of police pursuit management and the examination of collision scenes.

Our second investigation into family complaints against South Wales Police remains close to concluding.

