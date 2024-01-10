Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC criminal investigation after fatal collision in Nottinghamshire
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is considering the actions and decisions of a Nottinghamshire Police officer as its investigation progresses into a fatal collision on a crossing.
Trevor Bartlett, aged 80, died after the collision with a police van while he was using a pedestrian crossing on the A52 Derby Road in the Beeston area of Nottingham on the evening of 19 December (2023).
The constable who was driving the van has now been advised they are under criminal investigation for the possible offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988. The officer has also been served with a gross misconduct notice for potential breaches of police standards for professional behaviour.
The conduct notice relates to the actions and decisions of the officer, including any dynamic risk assessment carried out before the collision, and whether that was in line with training, policy and procedure.
The serving of notices does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.
After we were notified by Nottinghamshire Police, we sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence including initial accounts from the officers involved, along with CCTV, police body worn video and dash-cam footage for review. Telematics data from the police van is being studied and statements have been provided by a number of independent witnesses.
We have established that the police van involved in the collision was taking a detainee to a custody facility and was travelling in a bus lane with blue lights and sirens activated when it happened.
The coroner has been informed and a post mortem was held on 22 December.
IOPC Regional Director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: “We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett’s family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted.
“Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will also determine whether disciplinary proceedings should follow.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-criminal-investigation-after-fatal-collision-nottinghamshire
