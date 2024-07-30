Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC criminally investigating Greater Manchester Police officer following arrests at Manchester Airport
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has advised a police constable he is being criminally investigated over the force used during an incident in which a number of men were arrested at Manchester Airport on Tuesday 23 July
We notified the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer recently (Friday) that he is under criminal investigation for assault.
We have also served the police constable with a disciplinary notice to inform him he is being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards including his use of force.
The serving of notices does not necessarily mean criminal charges will follow. At the end of our investigation we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“We can confirm we are conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force during events which took place on 23 July at Manchester Airport. We are arranging to interview a police constable under criminal caution as soon as possible.
“I have today met one of the men who was involved and his family members to outline our investigation and we will continue to update them and Greater Manchester Police as our enquiries progress. We will be speaking to the man involved in the second incident as soon as we can.
“The family has asked me to reiterate their call for peace and wish to stress that they do not condone any acts of violence as a result of this incident.
“We are meeting with a number of community leaders in Rochdale this afternoon to listen to their concerns and explain our role.
“Our investigation continues to gather relevant evidence and will be following a number of lines of enquiry. We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”
Our independent investigation began following a referral from the force on Wednesday. IOPC investigators have already secured a significant amount of body worn video and CCTV footage which will be subject to detailed analysis.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact us by emailing Manchesterairport@policeconduct.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-criminally-investigating-greater-manchester-police-officer-following-arrests-manchester
