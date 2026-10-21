IOPC data shows record number of police complaints in 2025/26

More than 100,000 complaints were made against police in England and Wales last year, new figures released by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) reveal.

A total of 108,897 complaints were logged by the 43 police forces between April 2025 and March 2026.

It represents a 15 per cent increase on the number recorded in 2024-25 and is the most on record since the IOPC began collating and analysing complaints data.

Read the Police Complaints Statistics Report 2025/26.

IOPC Director of Oversight and Casework, David Ford, said: “A 15 per cent annual increase is the biggest we’ve seen year-on-year. Looking back on the last five years, we’ve seen a 61 per cent increase in complaints since 2020-21.



“However, it’s important not to jump to a conclusion that these figures solely equate to increased dissatisfaction in policing.

“We know through our oversight work with police forces that many are now better at recording and handling complaints. That in part explains the increase. It’s also simpler than ever before to register a complaint, especially with the assistance of AI which is making the complaints system more accessible for those who may have previously found it challenging to raise their concerns.



“We’re helping police forces identify ways to improve their complaints handling process. We have seen various police forces adopt a range of changes, such as centralising the receipt of complaints they receive. This is resulting in more matters being formally recorded and reported to us through their submissions.

“In some instances, there has been under-reporting in the past, with the identification and recording of complaints. However, some forces have gone the other way now and are formally recording some matters as complaints when perhaps it’s not necessary. We continue to work with all forces to support them in this area.

“An increase in complaints hasn’t been limited to the police complaints system; other non-policing organisations are reporting a rise in complaints with common themes including the availability of AI and complaints systems becoming easier to navigate.”

Most complaints (55 per cent) related to allegations of poor service, followed by matters linked to police powers and policy (22 per cent), and 11 per cent were accusations against individual officers or staff members.

Discriminatory behaviour accounted for 5,061 (three per cent) of allegations, with 2,398 of those related to accusations of race discrimination, 1,116 to disability, and 728 on sex discrimination grounds.

A total of 107,616 complaints were finalised during the reporting year – that’s up 17 per cent on 2024-25 – with 70,041 resolved informally by forces and a 37,575 dealt with formally under Schedule 3 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

Of the cases handled formally, nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) had at least one allegation resulting in an explanation being given; seven per cent resulted in learning for an individual or a police force; and eight per cent ended with an apology or debrief.

IOPC complaint handling reviews

Anyone dissatisfied with the way a complaint is handled by a police force can apply for a review which, depending on its nature, will either be considered by the Local Policing Body or the IOPC.



Last year, the IOPC received 3,039 applications to review complaints, an increase of 25 per cent on the previous year and the most received in a year under the current legislation.

We completed 3,273 reviews last year which is up almost two-thirds (62 per cent) on the number in 2024-25. Of those we found complaints were handled appropriately by forces in 73 per cent of cases.

In the 27 per cent of cases where we deemed the complaint handling or proposed outcome was not reasonable or proportionate, we utilised the range of options open to us including sending cases back to the force for more work, made learning recommendations, substituted force findings with the IOPC’s, or directed misconduct proceedings.

David Ford, added: “It’s pleasing that almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of the reviews we carried out last year concluded that police forces had handled complaints appropriately.

“Back in 2022-23 that figure was 60 per cent. The improvement shows our Right First Time oversight work is helping forces deal effectively with complaints at the first time of asking to avoid the time-consuming cycle of complaints being repeatedly investigated and reviewed.

“We are in regular contact with police forces to monitor performance across the complaints system and identify and share practices that support the timely and effective handling of complaints.

“Members of the public need to have faith in the police complaints system. That’s what we’re here for, to hold policing to account in this regard. It’s right that if people believe they should have received better service from their police force, they know there is an avenue to raise concerns and ultimately, if appropriate, get independent scrutiny.”

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