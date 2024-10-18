Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC Director General comments on annual deaths statistics report 2023/24
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) yesterday published its annual ‘Deaths during or following police contact’ report for 2023/24.
Published for the 20th year, the statistics provide an official record setting out the number of such deaths, the circumstances in which they happen, and any underlying factors. Figures across the different categories can fluctuate each year, and any conclusions about trends need to be treated with caution.
Commenting on this year’s figures, IOPC Director General Rachel Watson yesterday said:
“Each and every death captured by these official statistics is a tragic loss for the families and loved ones involved and can have a profound impact on others.
“Past figures show mental ill health to be a consistent factor among those who die in or following custody, but it features even more starkly this year, in 19 of the 24 deaths. Furthermore, in 48 of the 68 apparent suicides, and in just under half of the 60 other deaths we investigated, mental health was identified as a relevant factor. In 21 of the deaths in or following custody the deceased was known to have a link to alcohol and/or drugs. Restraint was used in 14 of the deaths in or following custody cases, although did not necessarily contribute to these deaths.
“Not all deaths where police have contact with an individual will be preventable. However, it is disappointing to see increases this year among deaths in or following custody, road traffic fatalities and post-custody apparent suicides. It is important that any learning from investigations is acted on and fed into improvements to help police officers better manage risk.
“Police have numerous interactions with the public each year in a wide array of circumstances and can often be the first responders to people in medical or mental health crisis. We welcome the roll out of the Right Care Right Person initiative across police forces, which aims to ensure that vulnerable people receive the most appropriate service from the best suited agency. We will continue to monitor the scheme’s development as local arrangements between police forces and health partners bed in.
“The prevalence of restraint underlines the need for clear guidance that helps officers to de-escalate where possible and only use force where necessary. We welcome the new scenario-based public and personal safety training developed by the College of Policing, and the recent publication of the first set of national standards in this key area of police training. Training needs to ensure officers understand the dangers associated with restraint and can effectively monitor people who are restrained to swiftly identify where medical intervention is needed.
“The police service cannot act alone and ongoing system-wide collaboration across agencies through the Ministerial Board on Deaths in Custody, of which we are part, is vital for the common aim of a sustained reduction in deaths.
“Our Learning the Lessons publications on mental health and custody promote improvements in policing by sharing good practice and encouraging reflective thinking. On tackling suicides, we are involved in a cross-sector working group set up by the Independent Advisory Panel on deaths in custody. It will be important for the group’s work on preventative measures to be implemented, such as strengthening police guidance and improving multi-agency support for vulnerable individuals upon release from custody.
“As the new IOPC director general, I want us to be effective, fair, and independent in our work investigating deaths. I am determined we play our part in holding police accountable where appropriate, while helping them learn from cases.”
