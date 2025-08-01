Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC Director General comments on annual deaths statistics report 2024/25
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has published its annual Deaths during or following police contact’ report for 2024/25.
Now in its 21st year, the statistics provide an official record setting out the number of such deaths and the circumstances in which they happened. Figures across the different categories can fluctuate each year, and any conclusions about trends need to be treated with caution.
While there has been a reduction in fatalities in some categories in 2024/25, the figures are broadly in line with the averages over the last decade.
There was a substantial fall in the number of people who had force used against them by police before their deaths in or following custody. Restraint by police featured in less than a third (29%) of these deaths in 2024/25, which is below the average for the last decade (41%). Please note that the force used did not necessarily contribute to the deaths.
Mental ill health, drugs and alcohol remain common factors in deaths in custody and following police contact.
Commenting on the report, IOPC Director General Rachel Watson said:
“Behind every death is a human story - each one is a terrible loss for their family and friends. Our thoughts are with all those impacted.
“Our ambition must be to reduce these deaths wherever possible. We know that policing cannot do this alone and a wider, multi-agency response is required.
“We welcome initiatives led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, College of Policing and the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody aimed at improving policy, training and practice within policing and ensuring that detainees have a safe journey through and after police custody.
“It is disappointing that mental ill health remains a common factor in so many of these deaths. We welcome changes in the Mental Health Bill to end the use of police cells as an appropriate place of safety for those in crisis, as well as the Right Care, Right Person initiative which aims to ensure vulnerable people receive the most appropriate service from the right agency.
“We will continue to work with others to ensure that learning from these deaths is used to inform improvements to policing. Recommendations we and others make will now be collated in a new national database being developed by the College of Policing. This is a positive development which will help ensure learning from cases is built into future police training and guidance.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-director-general-comments-annual-deaths-statistics-report-202425
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC publishes figures on deaths during or following police contact for 2024/2531/07/2025 16:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact in 2024/25.
Former Met PC guilty of sharing policing information with domestic abuse victim31/07/2025 14:20:00
A former Met Police officer has been found guilty of computer misuse, following our investigation.
Statement regarding further child sex abuse reports by Rotherham victim-survivors against former South Yorkshire Police officers31/07/2025 12:25:00
We first became aware of child sex abuse complaints from victim-survivors relating to former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers when we received a referral from SYP in October 2024 and instructed the force to carry out an investigation, under our direction and control.
IOPC issues findings after inquest into death of man detained by Notts Police29/07/2025 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has released the findings of its investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s interaction with a man who died after being detained by officers.
Witness appeal as IOPC investigates death of man who was detained by Lancashire Constabulary25/07/2025 11:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to assist with our investigation into the death of a man in police custody.
Misconduct meeting outcome into conduct allegations against Devon and Cornwall deputy chief constable22/07/2025 12:25:00
A police disciplinary meeting has found misconduct proven against the Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) of Devon and Cornwall Police, Jim Colwell.
Met officer sacked for not investigating firearms incident22/07/2025 09:10:00
A former Met Police officer would have been sacked had he not already left the force, a disciplinary panel has decided.
IOPC concludes investigation into West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police contact with Kulsuma Akter prior to her death27/06/2025 17:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded its investigation into contact West Yorkshire Police (WYP) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had with Kulsuma Akter in the weeks before she was fatally stabbed in Bradford.
Findings issued from investigation into West Mercia Police contact prior to murder of Alfie Steele24/06/2025 12:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into how West Mercia Police (WMP) responded to incidents concerning Alfie Steele found no indication that any officers had breached professional standards, but that the force did not sufficiently train frontline officers to identify child abuse.