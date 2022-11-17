Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC Director General comments on Police Complaints Statistics report 2021/22
The Independent Office for Police Conduct today published its annual ‘Police Complaints Statistics’ report for England and Wales 2021/22.
Commenting on this year’s figures, IOPC Director General Michael Lockwood said: "These are the second set of annual complaint statistics to be published since significant changes were made to the police complaints system in February 2020.
“They provide a view of police complaints in England and Wales – identifying the volume and type of complaints being made and how police forces are dealing with them.
“It is important to remain cautious when comparing the figures from this year to previous years, as the statistics are experimental, meaning they are still in the testing phase and not yet fully developed.
“Notwithstanding that, there are notable increases in complaints from last year that indicate members of the public are increasingly willing to raise their concerns.
“The total volume of complaints rose by 11%. An increase that is likely linked to the simplifying of the system and the widening in definition of a complaint to “any expression of dissatisfaction”.
“The most commonly recorded complaint type related to delivery of duties and service. These often relate to service delivery complaints such as a lack of updates or delays in responses, rather than concerns around police misconduct.
“Meanwhile, the rise in the number of complaints resolved informally indicates more complaints are being sorted quickly, as the new system intended, with fewer complaints resulting in lengthy investigations. This is to be welcomed. In many cases these are being replaced with responses that are more proportionate with appropriate explanations and apologies. In fact, the number of cases where an explanation or apology was given to resolve a complaint doubled.
“There has also been a rise in the number of complaints that were investigated that led to misconduct proceedings (68 compared to 18 the year before), but the number remains a very low proportion (less than 1%) of all completed complaints. Only those complaints that are assessed as being subject to special procedures have misconduct proceedings as a potential outcome. Of the 33,602 complaints completed this year, only 451 were subject to special procedures, which in effect means those 68 cases account for 15% of cases where it was an available outcome.
“More work is needed to fully embed new ways of working in all forces to ensure these reforms deliver a complaints system that is easy to access, less complex and more focused on resolution and learning.
“We will continue to work with police forces and others to improve the demographic data they collect for complainants and those complained about. We know that Black and Minority ethnic and young people have lower confidence in the police and this past year has seen incidents that have further undermined this confidence.
“For this reason, it is vitally important greater efforts are made to capture ethnicity data so we understand who is complaining. We have seen improvements across a number of forces but the changes are not as wholescale as we had hoped to see.
“Last year I was concerned very few cases resulted in learning for individuals, or the police forces concerned. Specifically, very few resulted in the use of reflective practice as an outcome. This year, the number of cases referred for reflective practice is still very low (3%).
“The introduction of the reflective practice review process (RPRP) was central to the reform of the complaints system. It is a process intended to provide an environment to encourage all those involved to reflect, learn and, where necessary, put things right to prevent issues reoccurring. This is something that complainants were strongly in support of. We will continue to work with police forces in this area and before the end of the calendar year we will publish a Focus Guidance issue on RPRP which will provide further examples to help them feel more confident in taking the process forward.
“It is disappointing to see no further action is still the most common outcome of formally recorded complaints, as we have run workshops focusing on this. However, we have seen a significant reduction and in many cases we found actions were taken by the force but were inaccurately recorded as no further action. We will continue to advise on this and hope to see further reductions next year.”
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-director-general-comments-police-complaints-statistics-report-202122
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC publishes figures on police complaints made in 2021/2217/11/2022 14:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) today published its annual report on police complaints for England and Wales in 2021/22.
Suffolk officer in court on GBH charge17/11/2022 11:15:00
A Suffolk police officer will appear in court following our investigation into the use of force during the arrest of a man.
Metropolitan Police Service – PC Gareth Head17/11/2022 09:25:00
Following an IOPC investigation, PC Gareth Head – who was then a serving Metropolitan Police Service officer - was found guilty by a jury at Basildon Crown Court on 1 March of causing actual bodily harm.
Officers acted appropriately prior to Bedfordshire firearms officer's death at London Luton Airport16/11/2022 09:10:00
Officers who dealt with a Bedfordshire police sergeant prior to him taking his own life at an airport police base acted appropriately and considered his welfare, an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found.
Findings following investigation into Dyfed-Powys Police contact with Spencer Beynon15/11/2022 09:10:00
An investigation by the now Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found no case to answer for misconduct against any Dyfed-Powys Police officer in relation to their interaction with Spencer Beynon, who died following an incident in Llanelli in 2016.
Dyfed-Powys Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct11/11/2022 12:25:00
Dyfed-Powys Police officer has been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was found proven at a force hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Appeal for witnesses following Waltham Cross incident09/11/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as our investigation continues into the circumstances leading up to the death of a man following contact with Hertfordshire Constabulary on Friday 7 October.
IOPC appealing for witnesses to police collision in Longstowe, Cambridgeshire08/11/2022 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to a collision that happened in the Longstowe area of Cambridgeshire last Thursday (3 November), involving a police vehicle and a car – a Citroen DS3 – belonging to a member of the public. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on the A1198.
Officers under investigation over discriminatory language while on duty08/11/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun two investigations into the conduct of nine Civil Nuclear Constabulary officers who are alleged to have engaged in conversations of a racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive nature while on duty.