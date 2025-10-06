Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC Director General statement on Charing Cross police station investigation
Rachel Watson, Director General of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said the behaviour of officers shown on Panorama was “deeply troubling” and it’s her intention that the IOPC’s investigation will enable the Met to hold fast-track disciplinary procedures as soon as possible, where there are clear breaches of professional standards.
She added:
“The documentary showed some appalling examples of officer conduct; it was policing at its worst and will have left viewers shocked by what they saw.
“We are leading the investigation into these officers and have already made good progress. We have identified a number of officers for whom we believe quick-time disciplinary procedures can be initiated.
“There is clearly no place in policing for people displaying the attitudes, behaviour and culture we saw last night. The public would rightly expect swift action to ensure they are removed from service.
“Where there is sufficient evidence to establish an officer’s actions constitute gross misconduct, and it is in the public interest, they can and should face fast-track proceedings at which they can be dismissed at the earliest opportunity. Our investigators are conducting urgent assessments of those matters in line with proper processes.
“We are repeating our request to the BBC to provide us with any relevant un-transmitted material, which we need for our investigation and misconduct processes. Its cooperation will assist us to progress these matters swiftly.
“It is in everyone’s interest that any officers found to have committed very clear misconduct breaches are dealt with in a timely and robust manner.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-director-general-statement-charing-cross-police-station-investigation
