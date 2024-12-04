Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC Director General welcomes new measures to support victims of stalking
IOPC Director General Rachel Watson yesterday (3 December) welcomed measures announced by the Government aimed at protecting victims of stalking, which include accepting recommendations made as part of our joint investigation into a super-complaint about the police response to reports of stalking.
In September, we shared the findings of the work we carried out with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and the College of Policing to investigate concerns raised by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, on behalf of the National Stalking Consortium.
Responding to the announcement, Director General Rachel Watson yesterday said:
“I am really pleased to see action being taken to address the issues identified during our joint investigation into the super-complaint about the police response to stalking.
“Working with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and the College of Policing, we outlined key changes needed to improve the quality of police investigations and the level of support provided to victims. This included recommended changes to law and guidance and the availability of data to better support the police response.
“Change is happening and we welcome the actions announced, which will help to make a real difference to those affected by this awful crime.
“In the new year, we will be publishing all the responses we have received to our recommendations, which will outline more of the steps being taken across policing to address this important issue.”
