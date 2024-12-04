IOPC Director General welcomes new measures to support victims of stalking

IOPC Director General Rachel Watson yesterday (3 December) welcomed measures announced by the Government aimed at protecting victims of stalking, which include accepting recommendations made as part of our joint investigation into a super-complaint about the police response to reports of stalking.

In September, we shared the findings of the work we carried out with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and the College of Policing to investigate concerns raised by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, on behalf of the National Stalking Consortium.

Responding to the announcement, Director General Rachel Watson yesterday said: