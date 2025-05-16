IOPC finds use of force by Met officers in mistaken arrest incident was reasonable

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found that the use of force by Met Police officers to detain and arrest a man, who was wrongfully suspected of being involved in a vehicle pursuit in west London, was reasonable in the circumstances.

We began an independent investigation following police complaints made by Reece Richards and his mother, which related to the level of force used, the officers’ treatment of him and an allegation that he was treated in a discriminatory manner because he was Black.

Our investigation reviewed police body worn video, CCTV footage, mobile phone footage, obtained statements from police officers, Mr Richards and members of the public. The complaint histories of the officers involved were obtained and considered and we did not find any patterns of behaviour which indicated an attitude or underlying prejudice. We also reviewed local and national police policies and guidance and sought advice from a police use of force expert. We also applied the IOPC’s discrimination guidance and consulted with our internal discrimination technical advisors.

At the end of our investigation, we found no indication that any officers acted in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence. We also did not uphold his complaint about the officers’ use of force against him or that officers treated him differently due to his race.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “I want to acknowledge the impact that this incident has had on Reece Richards. He was an innocent bystander and this would have been a frightening experience.

“Mr Richards’ complaint detailed his understandable belief that he was detained and arrested because he was Black, although the suspects were White. We found that officers were responding to a fast-moving incident and – given the only description of the suspects was that one was wearing dark clothing and their location – it was reasonable that the officer who saw Mr Richards and detained him thought he was a suspect.

“The evidence indicated that the officers’ use of force was reasonable in the circumstances they encountered and perceived and Mr Richards was de-arrested as soon officers confirmed he was not involved.”

Background of incident

We established that at around 12.45am on 4 September 2024, Met Police officers had been pursuing a vehicle that had been flagged as wanted. During the pursuit, the fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle and then hit traffic lights on Fulham Palace Road, W6.

Pursuing officers radioed the control room that people in the suspect vehicle had run off, with one suspect reported to be on Silverton Road and the other going into a nearby petrol station. The only description given by the officers was that one suspect was in dark clothing.

CCTV footage showed Mr Richards walking along Fulham Palace Road near the collision when it occurred. He dropped his suitcase and moved away from the collision down Silverton Road. One of the suspects ran past him and was then chased by a Met officer. Mr Richards then dropped his backpack and ran back to Fulham Palace Road in the direction of the petrol station.

At this point a single crewed officer, mistaking Mr Richards for one of the suspects, stopped him. The officer withdrew his PAVA spray to assist in detaining Mr Richards but did not discharge it. Two other officers arrived on the scene and told Mr Richards to get to the ground. They then took hold of him and there was a struggle when he was taken to the ground. One of the officers PAVA sprayed Mr Richards and he was handcuffed.

Mr Richards repeatedly maintained his innocence and his mother also arrived at the scene and spoke to officers, who were able to establish from CCTV enquiries that he was a bystander. Once this was confirmed, Mr Richards was de-arrested at the scene - 14 minutes after he was stopped. He was also provided with aftercare for being PAVA sprayed.