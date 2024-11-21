IOPC Impact report 2023/24 is published

Our sixth annual Impact report 2023/24 features stories about real people and the impact we have had on the public and policing. It details case studies from the second year of our five-year strategy: Building trust and confidence in policing.

You can read about how we build trust and confidence in policing through supporting those who want to use our services, by holding police to account, particularly in areas of public concern and sharing our learning to improve policing.

The report shows: