Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC Impact report 2023/24 is published
Our sixth annual Impact report 2023/24 features stories about real people and the impact we have had on the public and policing. It details case studies from the second year of our five-year strategy: Building trust and confidence in policing.
You can read about how we build trust and confidence in policing through supporting those who want to use our services, by holding police to account, particularly in areas of public concern and sharing our learning to improve policing.
The report shows:
- Opportunities we identified to improve young people’s experience of policing, recommending stronger safeguards for strip searches involving children
- How we worked to bring together local people and their police force after the deaths of two teenagers raised significant tensions in a local community
- Examples of our investigations where officers faced disciplinary or criminal proceedings and received dismissals or prison sentences
- When a man was hurt after excessive force was used on him and we supported him to make a complaint, as English was not his first language
- Ways in which our community engagement work is empowering young people with knowledge about the police complaints system
Latest News from
Actions of Thames Valley officers praised after investigation into non-fatal police shooting21/11/2024 09:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has praised the courage and professionalism of Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers involved in an incident where an officer was shot with a crossbow by a man, who was shot by police shortly afterwards.
Met officers under investigation following fatal road traffic collision in south east London20/11/2024 16:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into a fatal road traffic collision involving Met Police officers in south-east London last month is progressing.
Met officer in court on GBH charge19/11/2024 09:10:00
A Met Police officer will appear in court this week on an assault charge after a man was Tasered and sustained serious injuries, following our investigation.
Statement following sentencing of former GMP officer Dean Dempster14/11/2024 12:25:00
Statement given yesterday following sentencing of former GMP officer Dean Dempster
IOPC investigation finds South Wales Police use of restraint was proportionate prior to the death of a man14/11/2024 09:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found that restraint used by South Wales Police officers on Leighton Jones, before he sadly died, was reasonable.
IOPC investigation after Nottingham death in police custody11/11/2024 10:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a woman died in custody in Nottingham.
IOPC statement in response to Panorama documentary ‘The Chris Kaba Shooting’06/11/2024 09:10:00
IOPC statement given yesterday in response to Panorama documentary ‘The Chris Kaba Shooting’.