IOPC investigates four officers over death in custody of Portsmouth man

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of four Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers after a man died following his arrest in Portsmouth.

We have viewed officers’ body-worn video of the incident and established that Nigel Lawrence, aged 23 and from the city, was walking on the road in Fratton Road and among busy traffic when he approached a police car with two officers inside, who were taking a suspect to custody, and opened a rear door.

He had what appeared to be white foam around his mouth, was speaking incoherently to the officers and appeared to be distressed.

The officers handcuffed him, conducted a search, found he was in possession of unlawfully controlled drugs and arrested him.

They placed him in a police van and, concerned about his well-being, were transporting him to hospital, when they pulled over to give emergency first aid to Mr Lawrence, with paramedics arriving to assist.

Sadly, Mr Lawrence died in hospital the following evening.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday 1 July and further tests are being carried out.

On 23 June we began an independent investigation into the contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers had with Mr Lawrence.

Our investigation is looking at the decision-making and actions of the four officers who interacted with Mr Lawrence during this incident; the decision to search, arrest, handcuff and detain him; and the care provided to him.

We have advised the officers – all police constables – that they are being investigated for gross misconduct, relating to potential breaches of a number of police standards of professional behaviour.

IOPC Director of Engagement, Derrick Campbell, yesterday said:

“Our thoughts and condolences go to Mr Lawrence’s family and friends, and everyone affected by his death. “As he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell and later died, it is important that there is a thorough and independent investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

An inquest has yet to be opened.

We have met with Mr Lawrence’s family to explain the scope of our investigation, how it will progress, and will ensure they are kept updated throughout.

All parties have been informed of the latest development in our investigation.

The serving of notices does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily take place. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.