IOPC investigating actions of Kent Police officers prior to fatal M25 collision

We are investigating the involvement of Kent Police officers prior to a fatal road traffic collision at junction 30 of the M25 on Sunday 14 April 2024.

Shortly after 11.40pm, a Range Rover was involved in a collision with a motorcycle. Sadly, the motorcyclist, who has been named as 19-year-old Andrina Everett, died at the scene.

We were notified by Kent Police shortly after the collision as officers had been pursuing the Range Rover when the collision occurred.

IOPC investigators went to the crash scene and the police post incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

We are gathering and reviewing evidence as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. We have secured and are reviewing police dashcam footage and officers’ body-worn video footage, obtaining motorway CCTV and reviewing police logs and radio transmissions.

At this early stage we have established that at around 11.38pm, two Kent police officers in a marked vehicle attempted to stop the driver of a grey Range Rover, after it was seen by the officers travelling at speed. The vehicle was travelling northbound on the M25, south of the Dartford tunnel. The officers activated the vehicle’s lights and sirens, however the driver of the Range Rover failed to stop.

The officers pursued the fleeing driver as they travelled anti-clockwise on the M25 through the Dartford tunnel.

At around 11.41pm, the driver of the Range Rover travelled onto Mardyke Junction where they were involved in a collision with the motorcyclist.

The driver and passenger of the car were detained at the scene and arrested. A criminal investigation into the fatal crash is being carried out by Essex Police.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of the those affected, including the family and friends of Andrina Everett.

“As the car involved in the fatal collision was being pursued by officers, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out into the circumstances of the pursuit and the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.

“We will ensure that our enquiries do not impede Essex Police’s criminal investigation into the collision, and we will keep those involved regularly updated.”