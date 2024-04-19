Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigating actions of Kent Police officers prior to fatal M25 collision
We are investigating the involvement of Kent Police officers prior to a fatal road traffic collision at junction 30 of the M25 on Sunday 14 April 2024.
Shortly after 11.40pm, a Range Rover was involved in a collision with a motorcycle. Sadly, the motorcyclist, who has been named as 19-year-old Andrina Everett, died at the scene.
We were notified by Kent Police shortly after the collision as officers had been pursuing the Range Rover when the collision occurred.
IOPC investigators went to the crash scene and the police post incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.
We are gathering and reviewing evidence as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. We have secured and are reviewing police dashcam footage and officers’ body-worn video footage, obtaining motorway CCTV and reviewing police logs and radio transmissions.
At this early stage we have established that at around 11.38pm, two Kent police officers in a marked vehicle attempted to stop the driver of a grey Range Rover, after it was seen by the officers travelling at speed. The vehicle was travelling northbound on the M25, south of the Dartford tunnel. The officers activated the vehicle’s lights and sirens, however the driver of the Range Rover failed to stop.
The officers pursued the fleeing driver as they travelled anti-clockwise on the M25 through the Dartford tunnel.
At around 11.41pm, the driver of the Range Rover travelled onto Mardyke Junction where they were involved in a collision with the motorcyclist.
The driver and passenger of the car were detained at the scene and arrested. A criminal investigation into the fatal crash is being carried out by Essex Police.
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of the those affected, including the family and friends of Andrina Everett.
“As the car involved in the fatal collision was being pursued by officers, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out into the circumstances of the pursuit and the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.
“We will ensure that our enquiries do not impede Essex Police’s criminal investigation into the collision, and we will keep those involved regularly updated.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-actions-kent-police-officers-prior-fatal-m25-collision
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct proven against former Dorset Police Special Constable over offensive WhatsApp messages19/04/2024 10:25:00
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former Dorset Police Special Constable, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into offensive messages he shared in a WhatsApp group with colleagues.
North Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm16/04/2024 12:25:00
A North Wales Police officer will appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the use of force on a teenager.
File referred to CPS concerning Chief Constable of Northamptonshire11/04/2024 10:20:00
We have completed our criminal investigation into allegations that the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire, Nick Adderley, has misrepresented his military service, and have referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Officers acted appropriately in search for missing man prior to fatal collision in Northamptonshire10/04/2024 09:10:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has found that Northamptonshire Police officers acted appropriately in responding to welfare concerns for a man who died in a road traffic collision soon after.
Former Cheshire Constabulary officer jailed for misconduct in public office05/04/2024 16:32:00
A former Cheshire Constabulary officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today been jailed after being found guilty of misconduct in public office.
Investigation launched into Blackpool road traffic collision03/04/2024 12:25:00
IOPC are carrying out an independent investigation into the involvement of Lancashire Police prior to a road traffic collision in Blackpool at around 9.40pm on Saturday 30 March.
IOPC investigation into fatal police shooting in Carlisle concludes22/03/2024 10:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man in Carlisle has found that officers acted in accordance with their training.
IOPC responds to Home Office reviews and new Director General announcement21/03/2024 16:05:00
The Government has today announced a new Director General for the IOPC alongside the publication of the Cabinet Office commissioned independent review into our effectiveness. It has also announced the results of its review into the police accountability system.