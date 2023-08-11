Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigating actions of Met officers during restraint of man in hospital
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is criminally investigating the actions of five Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers during an incident in April where a man was restrained at a north London hospital and fell unconscious.
On April 3, MPS officers responded to reports from members of the public of a man behaving erratically and setting fire to his clothes on Euston Road, NW1.
The man, who is in his mid-fifties, was then taken by officers to the medical facility to be assessed. He became agitated at times and we have established that PAVA spray was later used and a number of officers restrained him.
The man became unconscious and was given medical attention. He was initially in a critical but stable condition however he was subsequently discharged from hospital in May.
Our investigation began after we were notified by the MPS’ Directorate of Professional Standards the same day.
As part of our ongoing investigation we have advised five MPS officers, all police constables, that they are under criminal investigation for the potential offence of common assault. Some of those officers are also being investigated for further potential offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm and non-fatal suffocation.
The five officers have also been advised they are being investigated for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct. A further three officers are being investigated for potential misconduct.
IOPC director Steve Noonan recently said:
“We have been in contact with the man to inform him of our investigation.
“The serving of criminal or conduct notices on officers does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow. It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
“Following our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to make a charging decision and whether disciplinary proceedings are required.”
As part of our evidence-gathering process, we have secured and reviewed police body worn footage and CCTV from the hospital. Accounts have been obtained from some of the officers and witness statements from hospital staff have been taken.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-actions-met-officers-during-restraint-man-hospital
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into how Met officers dealt with stab victim11/08/2023 14:10:00
IOPC are criminally investigating the actions of Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers who initially attended an incident where a man had been stabbed and later died in hospital.
MPS officer given three-year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving09/08/2023 09:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service officers have been convicted of driving offences, with one officer jailed for three years, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a collision in south London in which a 25-year-old female pedestrian died.
IOPC investigating Hammersmith death in custody08/08/2023 12:25:00
We are investigating the death of a man in police custody in Hammersmith last month (July).
Greater Manchester Police officer dismissed over use of CS spray during arrest07/08/2023 14:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer found to have used excessive force during the arrest of a man in pub in Blackley has been dismissed without notice.
IOPC launches investigation into complaint about treatment in police custody07/08/2023 12:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into a complaint made by a woman about the treatment she received while in police custody.
Gross misconduct allegations not proven against West Midlands Police sergeant07/08/2023 10:25:00
A West Midlands Police sergeant has been cleared of gross misconduct allegations relating to his treatment of a Sikh man in custody, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC appeals for witnesses to Croydon fare evasion arrest incident07/08/2023 09:25:00
We are appealing for witnesses as the investigation progresses into the arrest of a woman on suspicion of fare evasion in Croydon, south London.
Gross misconduct allegations not proven against West Midlands Police sergeant04/08/2023 14:10:00
A West Midlands Police sergeant has been cleared of gross misconduct allegations relating to his treatment of a Sikh man in custody, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Three Met Police officers to face hearings following reinvestigation into Kevin Clarke’s death04/08/2023 12:25:00
Three Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers will face proceedings for gross misconduct or gross incompetence following our reinvestigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kevin Clarke in south-east London.