IOPC investigating actions of Met officers during restraint of man in hospital

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is criminally investigating the actions of five Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers during an incident in April where a man was restrained at a north London hospital and fell unconscious.

On April 3, MPS officers responded to reports from members of the public of a man behaving erratically and setting fire to his clothes on Euston Road, NW1.

The man, who is in his mid-fifties, was then taken by officers to the medical facility to be assessed. He became agitated at times and we have established that PAVA spray was later used and a number of officers restrained him.

The man became unconscious and was given medical attention. He was initially in a critical but stable condition however he was subsequently discharged from hospital in May.

Our investigation began after we were notified by the MPS’ Directorate of Professional Standards the same day.

As part of our ongoing investigation we have advised five MPS officers, all police constables, that they are under criminal investigation for the potential offence of common assault. Some of those officers are also being investigated for further potential offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm and non-fatal suffocation.

The five officers have also been advised they are being investigated for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct. A further three officers are being investigated for potential misconduct.

IOPC director Steve Noonan recently said:

“We have been in contact with the man to inform him of our investigation. “The serving of criminal or conduct notices on officers does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow. It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. “Following our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to make a charging decision and whether disciplinary proceedings are required.”

As part of our evidence-gathering process, we have secured and reviewed police body worn footage and CCTV from the hospital. Accounts have been obtained from some of the officers and witness statements from hospital staff have been taken.