IOPC investigating after fatal road traffic collision in Sheerness

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal moped collision which happened on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent

Sadly, an 18-year-old male died, and a 16-year-old remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A post-mortem examination was held on Wednesday 4 November and a date for an inquest has yet to be set.

We were notified by the force that a moped had crashed shortly before 7.50pm near the Sheppey Leisure Complex on Saturday 31 October.

We have established that, prior to the collision, Kent Police officers on foot saw a moped. They tried to approach it before the rider drove off.

The moped crashed shortly afterwards, and officers arrived at the scene to give emergency first aid and call an ambulance.

No pursuit was initiated by officers, and they are all currently being treated as witnesses at this early stage of our investigation.

An investigator remotely attended the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence, which includes nearby CCTV footage and initial statements from officers.

We have spoken with both the families of the males to explain our role and will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

IOPC director of engagement Emily Barry recently said:

“Our thoughts are with the young males’ families, friends and all those affected by this incident. “It's important we establish all the circumstances surrounding this incident and our investigation is in the very early stages. “The collision happened near the Sheppey Leisure Complex and we would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it to come forward and report what they saw. “We have reviewed some council and leisure centre CCTV but would welcome any footage from members of the public too.”

Witnesses are asked to contact IOPC investigators by calling 0300 303 5613 or emailing sheernessRTI@policeconduct.gov.uk.