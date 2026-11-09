Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigating after fatal road traffic collision in Sheerness
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal moped collision which happened on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent
Sadly, an 18-year-old male died, and a 16-year-old remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A post-mortem examination was held on Wednesday 4 November and a date for an inquest has yet to be set.
We were notified by the force that a moped had crashed shortly before 7.50pm near the Sheppey Leisure Complex on Saturday 31 October.
We have established that, prior to the collision, Kent Police officers on foot saw a moped. They tried to approach it before the rider drove off.
The moped crashed shortly afterwards, and officers arrived at the scene to give emergency first aid and call an ambulance.
No pursuit was initiated by officers, and they are all currently being treated as witnesses at this early stage of our investigation.
An investigator remotely attended the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence, which includes nearby CCTV footage and initial statements from officers.
We have spoken with both the families of the males to explain our role and will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.
IOPC director of engagement Emily Barry recently said:
“Our thoughts are with the young males’ families, friends and all those affected by this incident.
“It's important we establish all the circumstances surrounding this incident and our investigation is in the very early stages.
“The collision happened near the Sheppey Leisure Complex and we would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it to come forward and report what they saw.
“We have reviewed some council and leisure centre CCTV but would welcome any footage from members of the public too.”
Witnesses are asked to contact IOPC investigators by calling 0300 303 5613 or emailing sheernessRTI@policeconduct.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-after-fatal-road-traffic-collision-sheerness
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation begins into Middlesbrough death in custody09/11/2026 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in police custody in Middlesbrough.
Two Sussex officers charged with causing actual bodily harm09/11/2026 09:10:00
Two Sussex officers have been charged with causing actual bodily harm after a member of the public was injured while being detained.
IOPC statement on Henry Nowak investigation06/11/2026 16:05:00
The below statement was provided to ITV in response to its documentary "Dear Henry: Our Fight for Justice":
Ex-Leicestershire Police officer sacked for contact with sex workers06/11/2026 12:25:00
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former Leicestershire Police officer who contacted adult sex workers, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met officer dismissed over unreasonable force and disrespectful treatment of detained man06/11/2026 10:25:00
A Metropolitan Police officer who repeatedly called a detained man an “idiot”, pushed him into a brick wall and threw him face-first onto the pavement while handcuffed behind his back, has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.
Statement following conclusion of trial relating to the death of William Cameron05/11/2026 12:25:00
A former custody nurse has been acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter relating to the death of William Cameron in Thames Valley Police (TVP) custody in 2020, following a trial which concluded yesterday at the Old Bailey.
Update on IOPC investigation into Avon and Somerset Police shooting Published: 03 Nov 202604/11/2026 14:15:00
Our independent investigation into a police shooting in Bristol on Thursday 22 October is progressing.
Former Metropolitan Police officer convicted of rape and sexual offences28/10/2026 13:15:00
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape and three sexual assaults following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.