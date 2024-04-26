Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigating after Swansea death in police custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in hospital after being taken into police custody in Swansea.
The man, aged 55, was arrested by South Wales Police following a report of a disturbance at a property in the Brynmill area of the city at around 10.30am on Tuesday 26 March. He was taken by police van to Swansea Central police station.
His condition deteriorated soon after arrival at the custody suite and upon him becoming unresponsive, a healthcare professional began first aid and CPR and an ambulance was called. The man was taken to Morriston Hospital but, sadly, died a short time later that day.
Following a mandatory referral from South Wales Police, we have launched an investigation looking at the circumstances of the man’s contact with officers, including the decisions and actions taken in relation to his detention and whether police officers, staff and health care professionals acted in accordance with local and national policies and procedures.
We have gathered accounts from officers involved and we are in the process of collating and reviewing CCTV from the custody suite and body worn video from officers who interacted with the man.
A post-mortem has taken place and further tests are being carried out. The coroner has been informed.
IOPC Director David Ford yesterday said:
“My sympathies are with the man’s family and friends and all of those affected by his death.
“It is important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died in police custody or shortly afterwards. We have met with the man’s family to express our condolences and explain our role. We will keep them updated throughout the investigation along with the coroner.”
