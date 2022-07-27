IOPC investigating Chelsea non-fatal police shooting

We have begun an investigation following a non-fatal police shooting in Chelsea, south-west London on Sunday 24 July.

Hampshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Southampton at around 12.21pm in which a man was stabbed and, sadly, later died.

A car believed to be connected to the incident was identified by police and travelled into the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) area. It was stopped by armed response vehicles at the junction of King’s Road and Beaufort Street, SW3 at around 9pm.

We have established that during the incident a single shot was discharged from a police firearm, causing a hand injury to one of the men in the car. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital. The other three men in the vehicle were arrested at the scene.

Following a mandatory referral from the MPS, we sent investigators to the scene and to the post incident procedure. As part of our independent investigation we will be reviewing police radio communication, body worn video footage and the initial accounts provided by the officers involved, who are all currently being treated as witnesses.

Regional Director Graham Beesley said: “The discharge of firearms by police officers is relatively rare but where potentially lethal force has been used, it is important that we carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances.”

A criminal investigation is being conducted by Hampshire Constabulary into the alleged murder.