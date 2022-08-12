Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigating Greenwich police shooting
We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a police shooting in Greenwich, south London on Friday (5 August).
The evidence indicates the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) was called to reports of a man with a firearm on Creek Road, SE8 at approximately 2.30pm and firearms officers went to the scene.
During this incident the man was Tasered before an MPS officer discharged a single shot.
The man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and taken to hospital, however his injuries are not considered to be life changing or life threatening.
What appeared to be a non-police issue firearm was found at the scene. It has been subject to ballistic testing which confirms it is a BB calibre airsoft pistol.
We were informed of the incident by the MPS shortly after 4pm on Friday and sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure to start gathering evidence. As part of our independent investigation, we will gather and analyse a range of evidence – including body worn video, CCTV and eye witness accounts, as well as the initial accounts of police officers.
Regional director for London at the IOPC, Sal Naseem, yesterday said:
“The discharge of police firearms are rare but when this occurs it is important a thorough and independent investigation takes place. We are working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events which led to this man sustaining his injuries.
“Our investigation is still in its very early stages.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-greenwich-police-shooting
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Essex Police officer charged with assault following vehicle stop10/08/2022 11:20:00
An Essex Police officer will appear in court to face a charge of assault by beating following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Investigation into three former Greater Manchester Police officers discontinued05/08/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has discontinued an investigation into three former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers and their involvement in investigating child sexual exploitation in South Manchester.
Appeal for witnesses to Croydon stop and search on boy05/08/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation into the stop and search of a 14-year-old boy in Croydon, south London.
Investigation underway into use of force by Sussex Police on elderly disabled man in care home04/08/2022 16:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation is underway into the use of force by two Sussex Police officers on an elderly disabled man at a care home.
IOPC assessment of matters linked to Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report04/08/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded, following a detailed and thorough assessment of the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel (DMIP) report, that there are no new avenues for investigation which could now result in either criminal or disciplinary proceedings.
Update on investigation into road collision in Newcastle03/08/2022 12:05:00
A Northumbria Police officer has been served with a gross misconduct notice as part of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into a collision in Newcastle.
IOPC recommendations to Met over strip searches of children02/08/2022 11:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has issued recommendations to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) over safeguarding issues highlighted by referrals concerning the strip searching of children.
Investigation into Lancashire Constabulary’s contact with Kiena Dawes prior to her death01/08/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating prior contact between Lancashire Constabulary officers and a woman who died on 22 July.