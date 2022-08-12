IOPC investigating Greenwich police shooting

We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a police shooting in Greenwich, south London on Friday (5 August).

The evidence indicates the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) was called to reports of a man with a firearm on Creek Road, SE8 at approximately 2.30pm and firearms officers went to the scene.

During this incident the man was Tasered before an MPS officer discharged a single shot.

The man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and taken to hospital, however his injuries are not considered to be life changing or life threatening.

What appeared to be a non-police issue firearm was found at the scene. It has been subject to ballistic testing which confirms it is a BB calibre airsoft pistol.

We were informed of the incident by the MPS shortly after 4pm on Friday and sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure to start gathering evidence. As part of our independent investigation, we will gather and analyse a range of evidence – including body worn video, CCTV and eye witness accounts, as well as the initial accounts of police officers.

Regional director for London at the IOPC, Sal Naseem, yesterday said: