IOPC investigating Hammersmith death in custody
We are investigating the death of a man in police custody in Hammersmith last month (July).
Daniel Cooper, aged 40, was arrested in Shepherd’s Bush by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers in the afternoon of Wednesday 12 July. He was taken to the custody suite at Hammersmith and Fulham police station.
Mr Cooper was charged with an offence and refused bail.
On 14 July, an officer found him unresponsive in his police cell at around 6.45am. First aid was provided and an ambulance was called. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died shortly afterwards.
After being notified by the MPS, we sent investigators to the custody centre and to the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.
A post-mortem examination took place three weeks ago and we await further results.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:
“Our thoughts are with Daniel Cooper’s family and friends and all those affected by this incident.
“We have met with his family to explain our role and will keep them updated throughout the investigation.
“Whenever a person dies while in police custody, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the actions and decision-making of the relevant police officers and police staff.
“All police officers/staff are currently being treated as witnesses.”
As part of our initial enquiries, our investigators have secured CCTV from the custody centre and from the street where Mr Cooper was arrested, which we are currently reviewing along with officers’ body-worn video. Accounts have been obtained from the police officers/staff involved.
An inquest will be opened at 9am on Wednesday (9 August) at West London Coroner’s Court.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-hammersmith-death-custody
