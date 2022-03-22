Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigating Hampshire fatal road traffic incident
We are investigating the circumstances of a road traffic incident in Stockbridge in which a man died, following a pursuit involving Hampshire and Thames Valley police officers.
At around 11pm on 30 January, police were pursuing a silver Ford Transit Connect on the A343 when it left the carriageway and came to rest in a field.
The driver, Robert Archer, aged 40, of Hythe, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.
After we were notified by Hampshire Constabulary, we sent investigators to the scene and police post incident procedure to begin gathering information. We declared an independent investigation on 2 February.
IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley yesterday said:
“Our thoughts are with the Mr Archer’s family and friends, and all those affected by this incident.
“We have contacted his family to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.
“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this which result in death or serious injury and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”
So far, we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved. We have also started to review police body-worn video footage, dashcam footage and CCTV from the area.
An inquest has been opened and adjourned by HM Coroner and the preliminary findings of post-mortem examination were that Mr Archer died as a result of the crash.
