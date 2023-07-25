Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigating man's death following arrest in Croydon
We are investigating the death of a man in police custody in Croydon earlier this month.
The man, aged 30, was arrested in Croydon town centre by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers in the afternoon on Saturday 15 July and was taken to the Croydon Custody Centre.
We have established that later that evening, custody staff noticed the man appeared unwell. First aid was given and an ambulance was requested, with the London Ambulance Service arriving within minutes.
CPR was provided and the man was transported to hospital, where sadly he was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.
After being notified by the Metropolitan Police, we sent investigators to the Croydon Custody Centre and to the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.
A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday and we await further results.
IOPC director Steve Noonan said:
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. We have been in contact with family members and close friends in the UK and we understand the man has immediate family overseas. We will also be contacting them to explain our role and will keep them updated throughout the investigation.
“Given the man has fallen unwell while in police custody and died, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the actions and decision-making of the MPS custody staff present.”
As part of our initial enquiries, our investigators have secured CCTV from the custody centre, which we are currently reviewing and we are in the process of obtaining accounts from the custody staff involved.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-mans-death-following-arrest-croydon
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Mouayed Bashir - update on IOPC investigation24/07/2023 09:25:00
We completed our investigation in summer 2022 and, in line with procedure, we provided our investigation report to Gwent Police and the Coroner.
Investigation under way into death of man after arrest near St Austell21/07/2023 16:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the detention of a man by Devon & Cornwall Police prior to his death in hospital on Thursday 13 July.
IOPC launches multiple investigations into handling of reports about David Carrick20/07/2023 17:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is using a rarely-used power to begin multiple independent investigations into concerns that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers repeatedly failed to take appropriate action when serious criminal allegations were made against serial rapist David Carrick while he was a police officer.
Gross misconduct proven against a former Derbyshire Constabulary Police Community Support Officer who abused his position to target a woman20/07/2023 09:10:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary Police Community Support officer (PCSO) would have been dismissed had he still been serving, after gross misconduct was found proven, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Serving West Midlands PC and former officer found guilty of misconduct in public office19/07/2023 09:10:00
Two West Midlands Police constables, one former and one still serving, were recently (Monday 17 July) both found guilty of misconduct in public office for forming inappropriate sexual relationships or engaging in sexual activity with women they met while on duty.
Kent Police officer to appear in court18/07/2023 09:10:00
A Kent Police officer is due in court to face a charge of misconduct in public office relating to an allegation he attempted to form an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his policing duties.
IOPC to independently investigate contact West Mercia Police had concerning Alfie Steele prior to his death14/07/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the contact that West Mercia Police had with Alfie Steele, his mother and her partner, prior to his murder.
Former Bedfordshire police employee charged following investigation into corruption allegations13/07/2023 10:15:00
A former Bedfordshire police employee is due in court to face charges for corruption-related offences following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation, carried out by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s (BCH) Professional Standards Department.