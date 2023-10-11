Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigating man's death in hospital following arrest in Stratford
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man in hospital in August, which occurred after he was arrested and held in custody at an east London police station.
Omar Bachir, aged 45, died in hospital on 1 August 2023 after he fell unwell at Leyton Custody Centre after he was arrested by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers on 28 July.
We have established that in the morning of 28 July 2023, MPS officers attended Stratford Magistrates Court after receiving reports of a man threatening security staff.
Officers attended and arrested Mr Bachir outside the court. While officers were searching Mr Bachir, CCTV footage appears to show him falling backwards and hitting his head on a step. After getting up, officers take him into a van where he is taken to the custody centre.
Custody records show that after Mr Bachir arrived at the custody centre at around midday, he was assessed by a health care practitioner who recommended he was taken to hospital.
Mr Bachir was then transported to hospital and returned to the custody centre that evening after he was discharged by medical staff. Later the same evening, Mr Bachir is seen on custody CCTV footage falling unconscious in his cell. An ambulance was requested and CPR was provided by custody staff.
He was taken to hospital however he sadly died four days later.
We began our investigation following a mandatory referral from the MPS on 31 July.
We are investigating the contact MPS officers and custody staff had with Mr Bachir prior to his death, from his initial arrest at court to their actions at the custody centre, including the first aid provided by custody staff.
A post-mortem examination was completed and we await the results of further testing.
IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin yesterday said:
“Our thoughts are with Mr Bachir’s family. We have been in contact to explain our role and advise them of the next steps.
“We will continue to independently investigate Mr Bachir’s death as we work to establish the full circumstances and the actions of the MPS staff involved.”
As part of our enquiries, our investigators have secured officers’ body worn video as well as CCTV footage from the court and the custody centre, which we are reviewing. We have also obtained custody records, hospital records and initial accounts from MPS staff involved.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-mans-death-hospital-following-arrest-stratford
