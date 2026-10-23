IOPC investigating officer’s use of AI in criminal investigations

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating allegations a detective used artificial intelligence (AI) inappropriately during criminal investigations.

Derbyshire Constabulary made a voluntary conduct referral to us on 23 June following an internal review of the officer’s AI use and concerns it may not have been in line with guidance and conditions issued by the force.

It’s alleged the officer used AI to create policy decisions, assess and manage risk, and to justify decision making, and that sensitive operational and personal data relating to cases was also inputted.

We assessed the detail contained in the referral and decided the matter required investigation and that it was right for us to carry out the investigation independently.

The officer has been served notice advising they are being investigated for alleged gross misconduct.

IOPC Director of Engagement, Emily Barry, said: