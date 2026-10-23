Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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IOPC investigating officer’s use of AI in criminal investigations
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating allegations a detective used artificial intelligence (AI) inappropriately during criminal investigations.
Derbyshire Constabulary made a voluntary conduct referral to us on 23 June following an internal review of the officer’s AI use and concerns it may not have been in line with guidance and conditions issued by the force.
It’s alleged the officer used AI to create policy decisions, assess and manage risk, and to justify decision making, and that sensitive operational and personal data relating to cases was also inputted.
We assessed the detail contained in the referral and decided the matter required investigation and that it was right for us to carry out the investigation independently.
The officer has been served notice advising they are being investigated for alleged gross misconduct.
IOPC Director of Engagement, Emily Barry, said:
“These are serious allegations and it’s right they are investigated thoroughly and independently.
“We understand Derbyshire Constabulary authorised the use of Microsoft Copilot for officers in May 2025 with guidance on how it could be used to aid productivity in drafting reports and summarising information. There were conditions on its use, including that no operational, sensitive or personal data should be inputted to AI.
“Our investigation will analyse the officer’s use of Copilot between May last year and June this year and assess if there are any potential breaches of police professional standards.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigating-officers-use-ai-criminal-investigations
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