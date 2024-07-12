IOPC investigating police contact with Daniel Duffield prior to his death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into contact Daniel Duffield had with South Wales Police and Staffordshire Police, prior to the deaths of both Mr Duffield and Lauren Evans.

West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to a concern for welfare call at a property in Hednesford, Cannock, on 25 June 2024. They sadly found the bodies of Ms Evans and Mr Duffield inside the house.

Following separate referrals from both forces at the end of last month, we have decided to investigate contact police had with Mr Duffield, in the weeks before his and Ms Evans’ deaths. In particular, we will be focusing on interactions officers had with Mr Duffield between 10 May and 14 May 2024.

IOPC Director David Ford said: “First and foremost, my thoughts and sympathies are with Lauren and Daniel’s families and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are meeting with both families to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.

“We are independent of the police and it is important that we carry out a thorough investigation, to fully establish the circumstances of what happened prior to the tragic events of 25 June. We will be examining concerns for welfare reported to police about Lauren and Daniel, and whether appropriate action was taken by both forces.”

Staffordshire Police have advised us that on 10 May they attended an address at the request of the ambulance service concerning the welfare of Mr Duffield and, when outside a property, detained him under the Mental Health Act. He was taken to a hospital.

South Wales Police have informed us that they had face to face contact with Mr Duffield on 14 May, when he came into the force area, over information received by police.

We will consider if appropriate steps were taken to safeguard the welfare of Ms Evans and Mr Duffield and whether police officers and staff acted in accordance with local and national policies and procedures.

We have begun to gather accounts from officers and staff involved as part of our initial enquiries. Our investigation is at an early stage.

Staffordshire Police is conducting a separate murder investigation into the death of Ms Evans.