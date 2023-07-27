IOPC investigating six Met officers after elderly woman handcuffed and put in spit hood

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of six Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers following an incident in May where an elderly woman was handcuffed and had a spit hood applied in Peckham, south London.

We have established that MPS officers attended a report of a disturbance at an address on 9 May. A 90-year-old Black woman, who has dementia, was red-dotted with a Taser by an officer. The Taser was not discharged.

Body worn footage shows that the woman was distressed and confused.

Officers approached the woman who spat in the direction of some officers.

She was physically detained and placed in handcuffs and then a spit hood was applied. She was not arrested.

Ambulance staff attended the address and the woman was taken to hospital still in the handcuffs and spit hood. These were later removed in hospital.

As part of our investigation, six MPS officers were recently advised that they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct. They are also under criminal investigation for assault and false imprisonment, which relates to the alleged unlawful or reckless detention of the woman over a period of time.

Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the MPS on 18 May. We are also investigating a complaint that excessive and unreasonable force was used against the woman, resulting in her sustaining cuts and bruising to both her wrists and one arm, and an allegation that officers discriminated against the woman due to her race, gender, age and disability.

IOPC Director Steve Noonan yesterday said:

“We are concerned by some of the actions and decision-making of police officers involved in the detention of this elderly and vulnerable lady, and we recognise this incident has also caused community concern. It’s important that an independent investigation takes place to establish the full circumstances. “We have been in regular contact with the lady’s family to update them on the investigation. Once it’s complete, we will decide whether to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings.”

As part of our investigation, IOPC investigators have secured and reviewed footage from police body worn video and hospital CCTV. We have also obtained accounts from the officers and spoken with witnesses including hospital staff and paramedics.