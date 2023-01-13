IOPC investigation after death of lorry driver detained by Lincolnshire Police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of police prior to the death of a man taken into custody after the lorry he was driving was involved in an incident on the A1 at Colsterworth in Lincolnshire.

The man, aged 51, was driving a heavy goods vehicle which left the carriageway and ploughed through a hedgerow before coming to rest in a field at around 3.45pm on 21 December (2022). Lincolnshire Police attended and arrested him on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

We have established that he was then taken to Grantham Police Station where his detention was authorised at 5.11pm. However about half an hour later he collapsed in the custody booking in area and was provided with basic first aid by officers and a health care professional while an ambulance was requested. An ambulance arrived shortly after 6pm and transferred the man to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, but sadly he was pronounced dead there at about 8.40 that evening.

Following a mandatory referral from Lincolnshire Police we began an independent investigation on 22 December.

A post mortem was held on 29 December and further tests are being carried out. The Lincolnshire Coroner has been informed and an inquest was opened and adjourned on Monday (9 January).

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “We have been in contact with the man’s wife and family to express our sympathies for their loss and to explain our role. Where someone has died after being taken into police custody, it is important that all the circumstances are independently and impartially examined. We are looking at whether the arrest and detention were carried out in line with relevant local and national police policy and procedure, and whether the care provided in custody was appropriate.”

Our investigators are reviewing dashcam footage from the scene of the incident, and CCTV footage from the custody suite. We are obtaining statements from the officers involved and an independent witness. All police officers are being treated as witnesses at this stage.