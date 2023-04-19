IOPC investigation after death of motorcyclist in East London

We are investigating the circumstances leading up to a fatal crash in East London on Monday 20 March, which involved a short pursuit by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers.

Rayhan Miah, aged 30 from Camden, north west London, and formerly known as Alamin Kazi, died after the motorcycle he was on hit the kerb before crashing into street railings near the junction of Commercial Road and Burdett Road, E3 at around 2.20am.

Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers gave first aid but sadly Mr Miah died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was held on 22 March and an inquest has been formally opened and adjourned.

A 29-year-old man who was also on the motorbike sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

We received a mandatory referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) due to the involvement of police prior to the crash. We declared an independent investigation that morning and sent investigators to the scene and the police post-incident procedures.

We have been gathering evidence, including statements from officers as well as body-worn video, dashcam and CCTV footage from the area. All police officers are being treated as witnesses at this stage.

We can confirm that shortly before the crash, MPS officers activated their vehicle’s warning equipment after the driver of the motorbike failed to stop for police. Officers briefly pursued the motorbike and it crashed a short time later.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “This was a tragic incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life.

“Given a person has died following an incident involving a police pursuit, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to look at the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.

“We have been in contact with Mr Miah’s family to explain our role and our thoughts are with them, his loved ones and all those affected by his death.”