IOPC investigation after death of woman involved in collision with Staffordshire Police vehicle

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating the actions of officers following the death of a woman who was injured in a traffic collision in Stoke-on-Trent involving a Staffordshire Police vehicle.

The unmarked police car, a Skoda Octavia, was in collision with a Nissan Micra, in Park Hall Road on the afternoon of 5 December (2024). The 84-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to hospital with injuries but later discharged.

A mandatory conduct referral made to the IOPC by Staffordshire Police was initially assessed as suitable for an investigation to be carried out locally by the force.

A re-referral was made after the woman was readmitted to hospital and sadly died on 25 December.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:

“Following this tragic development we have now decided to independently investigate the circumstances, including the actions and decisions of two police constables before the collision. Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and we have made contact with them to explain our role and how our investigation will be conducted. We will keep them regularly updated on our progress.”

So far our investigators have gathered material for review including police body worn footage of the incident, police radio transmissions, policy documents and training records.