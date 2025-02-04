Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation after death of woman involved in collision with Staffordshire Police vehicle
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating the actions of officers following the death of a woman who was injured in a traffic collision in Stoke-on-Trent involving a Staffordshire Police vehicle.
The unmarked police car, a Skoda Octavia, was in collision with a Nissan Micra, in Park Hall Road on the afternoon of 5 December (2024). The 84-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to hospital with injuries but later discharged.
A mandatory conduct referral made to the IOPC by Staffordshire Police was initially assessed as suitable for an investigation to be carried out locally by the force.
A re-referral was made after the woman was readmitted to hospital and sadly died on 25 December.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:
“Following this tragic development we have now decided to independently investigate the circumstances, including the actions and decisions of two police constables before the collision. Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and we have made contact with them to explain our role and how our investigation will be conducted. We will keep them regularly updated on our progress.”
So far our investigators have gathered material for review including police body worn footage of the incident, police radio transmissions, policy documents and training records.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-after-death-woman-involved-collision-staffordshire-police-vehicle
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
West Midlands Police officers treated man appropriately prior to death in custody03/02/2025 11:15:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that a man who died after being taken into custody was dealt with in an appropriate manner by West Midlands Police officers.
Two former South Yorkshire Police officers arrested following investigation into child sex abuse complaints30/01/2025 11:05:00
We are investigating the conduct of two former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers in relation to complaints from four survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.
Met officer charged with assault by beating30/01/2025 10:05:00
A Met Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court this week following, our investigation.
Kent detective sergeant sacked for sexually touching a junior officer28/01/2025 12:25:00
A Kent Police detective sergeant has been sacked for inappropriate sexual conduct, following our investigation.
IOPC investigation under way after fatal road collision in Whitehaven28/01/2025 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Whitehaven which involved Cumbria Police officers.
IIOPC begins investigation into fatal road traffic incident near Cardiff24/01/2025 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the involvement of South Wales Police following a fatal road traffic collision on the Junction 30 eastbound exit slip road of the M4, on Thursday 9 January 2025.
Learning for the Met following man’s drowning after being arrested20/01/2025 12:25:00
Our investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of 23-year-old Liam Allan, who drowned in the River Thames after escaping from Met Police officers who had arrested him, has made recommendations to the force.
Gross misconduct proven against a group of Dorset Police officers over offensive WhatsApp messages20/01/2025 10:15:00
Gross misconduct proven against a group of Dorset Police officers over offensive WhatsApp messages
IOPC response to claims made about our series of investigations into how South Yorkshire Police responded to allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 201317/01/2025 16:30:00
IOPC response to claims made about our series of investigations into how South Yorkshire Police responded to allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham