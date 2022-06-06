Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation after fatal road collision in Norfolk following police pursuit
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a road traffic incident in Little Fransham, in which a man died, following a pursuit involving Norfolk Constabulary officers.
At around 5pm on 23 May, police were pursuing a silver Citroen C3 on the A47 when it left the carriageway and overturned on a verge.
The driver, aged 43, of March, Cambridgeshire, sadly died in hospital on 29 May.
After we were notified by Norfolk Constabulary on the night of the incident, we sent investigators to the scene to assess the situation and to the post incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts. We declared an independent investigation on 30 May.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem recently said:
“Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death.
“We will be in contact with his family as soon as possible to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.
“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this which result in death or serious injury and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”
So far, we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved. We have also started to review police body-worn video footage, dashcam footage and CCTV from the area. Our investigation is in its very early stages.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-after-fatal-road-collision-norfolk-following-police-pursuit
