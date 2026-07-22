IOPC investigation after fatal road collision in Pontefract

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the involvement of West Yorkshire Police (WYP) following a fatal road traffic collision.

We can confirm Logan Stead, aged 16, was riding a motorbike along Eastbourne Terrace in Pontefract on Monday 13 July when the road traffic incident happened. Despite being given medical assistance, Logan sadly died at the scene. A second teenage boy, aged 13, who was on the motorbike prior to the collision was uninjured.

We received a referral from the force due to the fact the motorbike had been spotted by WYP officers shortly before the collision at 5.05pm and had turned around to catch up to the motorbike once it had travelled past them in the opposite direction. Our investigation will be looking at the circumstances in the lead up to the collision.

Our initial enquiries have established that officers had concerns about the age of the boys on the motorbike, although there was no pursuit of the vehicle by officers prior to the collision.

As soon as WYP notified us of the incident, IOPC investigators went to the collision scene to begin gathering information. We declared an independent investigation on the same evening.

IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry yesterday said: