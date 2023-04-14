Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation after fatal road collision in Sheffield following police pursuit
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Sheffield following a short pursuit involving South Yorkshire Police officers.
At around 11pm on Monday (10 April), a black Mercedes collided with two parked cars on Retford Road, near to the junction with Coalbrook Road.
Prior to the collision, the Mercedes driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The officer driving began a short pursuit lasting approximately 13 seconds.
The driver of the Mercedes, Daniel McBride, 40, sadly died at the scene.
After we were notified by South Yorkshire Police on the night of the incident, we sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedures where the officer involved provided their initial accounts. We began an independent investigation on 11 April.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McBride’s family and friends, and to all those affected by his death.
“We have been in contact with his family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.
“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this, which result in death or serious injury, and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”
So far, we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved. We have also recovered dashcam footage and CCTV from the area. Our investigation is in its very early stages.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-after-fatal-road-collision-sheffield-following-police-pursuit
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct proven against current and former Greater Manchester Police officers over inappropriate WhatsApp messages13/04/2023 10:25:00
Six Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers have had gross misconduct or misconduct found proven following an investigationby the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into racist, ableist and other offensive messages which were shared by officers in a WhatsApp group.
Gross misconduct proven against a South Wales Police officer who repeatedly punched a man13/04/2023 09:25:00
A South Wales Police officer has been dismissed without notice after a disciplinary panel found he used excessive force during an unlawful arrest and had later given a dishonest account of the incident.
Former South Wales Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship and falsifying breath tests07/04/2023 10:10:00
Gross misconduct has been found proven against a retired South Wales Police officer following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the then police constable’s inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman.
North Wales Police officer dismissed without notice after gross misconduct proven07/04/2023 09:10:00
A North Wales Police officer has been dismissed, after gross misconduct was found proven at a disciplinary hearing, following a directed investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
No case to answer for Staffordshire Police over restraint before man’s death in hospital06/04/2023 10:20:00
Following a referral from Staffordshire Police we investigated the contact officers had with Joshua Ball prior to his death in hospital on 28 May 2018.
Witness appeal following death of man in custody in Liverpool06/04/2023 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to assist with our investigation into the death of a man in police custody in Liverpool.
Investigation begins into allegations of bullying at West Yorkshire Police03/04/2023 11:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating allegations a student officer at West Yorkshire Police (WYP) was subject to bullying at work prior to his death.