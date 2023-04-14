IOPC investigation after fatal road collision in Sheffield following police pursuit

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Sheffield following a short pursuit involving South Yorkshire Police officers.

At around 11pm on Monday (10 April), a black Mercedes collided with two parked cars on Retford Road, near to the junction with Coalbrook Road.

Prior to the collision, the Mercedes driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The officer driving began a short pursuit lasting approximately 13 seconds.

The driver of the Mercedes, Daniel McBride, 40, sadly died at the scene.

After we were notified by South Yorkshire Police on the night of the incident, we sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedures where the officer involved provided their initial accounts. We began an independent investigation on 11 April.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McBride’s family and friends, and to all those affected by his death.

“We have been in contact with his family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.

“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this, which result in death or serious injury, and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”

So far, we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved. We have also recovered dashcam footage and CCTV from the area. Our investigation is in its very early stages.