IOPC investigation after man dies in collision with police van in Nottingham
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement in a fatal road collision.
Trevor Bartlett, who was 80, died after he was in collision with a police van while using a pedestrian crossing on the A52 Derby Road in the Beeston area of Nottingham.
It happened just after 6.30pm on Tuesday (19 December), close to the Nurseryman pub. Mr Bartlett, who lived locally, was treated by police and paramedics but sadly death was pronounced at the scene.
After we were notified by the force, we sent our investigators to the police post-incident procedure and to the scene to begin gathering information. This has included gathering initial accounts from the officers involved, along with CCTV, police body worn video and dash-cam footage for review. Telematics data from the police van is also being gathered and the van has been forensically recovered for examination.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our sympathies are with Mr Bartlett’s family, who have been devastated by this tragic incident, and everyone else affected.
“Our role is to independently investigate the involvement of police in this collision to establish the circumstances. That will include looking at any actions taken by the police driver and whether those followed policy and procedure.
“We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett’s family to explain our work and we will keep them fully updated as our investigation continues.”
The coroner has been informed and a Home Office pathologist will carry out a post mortem later this week.
