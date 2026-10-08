IOPC investigation after River Lea death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the police's contact with a man who died after running away from officers and entering the River Lea in Hertfordshire on Monday 14 September.

Myley French, aged 20, had a brief interaction with Hertfordshire Constabulary officers in the High Street, Stanstead Abbotts because they recognised him as being wanted for failing to appear for bail.

They stopped and spoke to him briefly before he ran away from them.

We have established from viewing police body-worn video that officers gave chase but quickly lost sight of him after he climbed over a fence, before entering the water.

Officers were alerted by a passing member of public that there was a person in the water, and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene. After a search of the river, they located a body and Mr French was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

HM Coroner was informed and a post-mortem examination was held on 22 September. The final cause of death is still awaited, therefore, an inquest has yet to be opened.

We have gathered CCTV from the area and are reviewing officers’ statements and police radio transmissions.

We are also gathering statements from witnesses who saw Mr French in the river.

Emily Barry, IOPC director of engagement, yesterday said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Myley French and everyone affected by his death. “Given that he has died following an interaction with police officers, we need to independently establish the exact circumstances of this incident and the actions of the officers involved. “We have met with Myley’s family to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.”

After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and the post-incident procedure to begin gathering information. We declared an independent investigation on 16 September.