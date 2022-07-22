IOPC investigation after road collision in Newcastle

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances of a collision in Newcastle.

We began our investigation following a mandatory referral on 11 July from Northumbria Police, who notified us that a police car had been involved in a collision with a motorbike just after 3pm on Friday 8 July.

The information we have gathered so far indicates the officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time and travelling with his blue lights on down the A1 flyover exit slip road onto Dunston Road near the MetroCentre.

Sadly, the female passenger on the motorbike, Muriel Pinkney, 74, died in hospital on Sunday (17 July). The rider of the motorbike, 77, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton recently said: