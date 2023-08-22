Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation after West Midlands death in custody
We are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman in police custody at Oldbury in the West Midlands.
The woman was arrested by West Midlands Police officers in the early hours of 28 July and taken to the Oldbury custody suite where she was detained.
Shortly before midnight that day concerns were raised about a deterioration in her health and an ambulance was called after she became unresponsive in her cell. First aid was provided by paramedics but sadly her death was pronounced a short time later.
Following a mandatory referral by West Midlands Police on 29 July we began an investigation looking at the circumstances of the woman’s contact with police, including the decisions and actions of officers in relation to her arrest and subsequent detention and care in custody.
HM Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination was carried out last Friday (11 August). The cause of her death has yet to be determined and we await the results of further tests.
IOPC Regional Director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, recently said:
“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends, and all those affected by her death.
“We have met with her family to explain our role and will keep them updated throughout the investigation.
“Whenever a person dies while in police custody, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances, including the actions and decision-making of relevant police officers and police staff, and whether that was in accordance with policy.”
As part of our initial enquiries, our investigators are securing CCTV from the Oldbury custody unit, which will be reviewed along with officers’ body-worn video.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-after-west-midlands-death-custody
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
BTP officer facing assault charges22/08/2023 12:25:00
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer will appear in court this week on assault charges following an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC to reinvestigate circumstances surrounding death of Kimberley Cameron21/08/2023 10:20:00
We are reinvestigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kimberley Cameron, having considered new evidence from the inquest into her death, which concluded in October last year.
South Wales Police officer due in court accused of perverting the course of justice17/08/2023 14:10:00
A serving South Wales Police officer is due before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with perverting the course of justice and other offences, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Investigation into how Met officers dealt with stab victim11/08/2023 14:10:00
IOPC are criminally investigating the actions of Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers who initially attended an incident where a man had been stabbed and later died in hospital.
IOPC investigating actions of Met officers during restraint of man in hospital11/08/2023 11:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is criminally investigating the actions of five Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers during an incident in April where a man was restrained at a north London hospital and fell unconscious.
MPS officer given three-year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving09/08/2023 09:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service officers have been convicted of driving offences, with one officer jailed for three years, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a collision in south London in which a 25-year-old female pedestrian died.
IOPC investigating Hammersmith death in custody08/08/2023 12:25:00
We are investigating the death of a man in police custody in Hammersmith last month (July).
Greater Manchester Police officer dismissed over use of CS spray during arrest07/08/2023 14:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer found to have used excessive force during the arrest of a man in pub in Blackley has been dismissed without notice.