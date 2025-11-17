Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation begins after man's death following arrest in Manchester
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating following the death of man who died in hospital after falling ill while in the custody of Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
Graham Beaumont, 41, lost consciousness while being transported in a police van on Friday 31 October. He was instead taken to Salford Royal Hospital, where he sadly died later that day.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Beaumont’s family, loved ones and all those affected at this difficult time. When someone dies in police custody, it is important that we carry out an independent investigation and examine all the circumstances surrounding their death.
“We have been in touch with Mr Beaumont’s family and will ensure they are kept informed as our investigation progresses. Our findings will be shared with the coroner in due course.”
We have established that Mr Beaumont was arrested shortly after 8pm on 31 October after the vehicle he was travelling in was stopped by officers.
On the way to Swinton custody suite, Mr Beaumont was taken ill, and officers took him to hospital. Despite being given emergency first aid, he died just before 9pm.
In the early stages of the investigation, we have obtained initial accounts from officers and secured Body Worn Video footage.
