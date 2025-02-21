Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation begins following death of man arrested by Border Force officers
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a 27-year-old man’s death following his arrest by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport on Wednesday 19 February.
Our investigation follows a referral from the Home Office which detailed how the man was due to travel from the airport on Wednesday and was stopped after displaying unusual behaviour.
He was subsequently arrested by officers and taken to a holding area where he became unwell and paramedics were called. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at 1.53pm.
After being notified of the man’s death, we declared an independent investigation into the circumstances at 4.29pm on Wednesday.
IOPC investigators were sent to the scene to begin gathering evidence.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.
“When someone dies after being taken into custody, it is important for there to be a thorough investigation to understand what has happened.
“We have been in touch with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses. Our investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time.”
