Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation begins following death of man arrested by Greater Manchester Police
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man after he was arrested and became unwell while in police custody.
We can confirm a 43-year-old man died on Monday 12 May after he was arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers.
Formal identification has been confirmed but, in order to respect the family’s wishes, we will not be naming the man at this time.
Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from GMP on Tuesday 13 May. A post-mortem examination was completed on 14 May and we await the results of further testing.
We have established that officers responded to a 999 call from the man who required assistance. At approximately 3.45pm he was arrested by officers but due to concerns for his health while in a police van he was transported to hospital. On his arrival, his condition deteriorated and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have now met with his family to explain our role and have advised them of the next steps.
“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died in police custody. We will ensure that the man’s family and the force are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”
IOPC investigators have secured body worn footage and obtained accounts from the arresting officers. We will also be gathering policy and guidance documents from the force and attempting to secure any CCTV from the hospital.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-begins-following-death-man-arrested-greater-manchester-police
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Police constable who dragged woman from Birmingham property is dismissed for gross misconduct26/05/2025 11:15:00
A West Midlands Police officer has been dismissed over his treatment of a woman he dragged from a Birmingham property using handcuffs and left on a driveway in a partial state of undress after she disputed her eviction.
IOPC statement following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald22/05/2025 12:25:00
IOPC statement given yesterday following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald.
Nottinghamshire Police officer dismissed over use of force on child20/05/2025 12:25:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been dismissed after allegations of using excessive force during the detention a 16-year-old girl inside a police vehicle were proven.
Investigation into Merseyside Police shooting of man in Huyton continuing19/05/2025 14:32:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a man at an address in Huyton by Merseyside Police on Wednesday (14 May) is continuing.
Ex-Sussex Police officer, facing trial for rape, charged with 18 further offences relating to computer misuse19/05/2025 11:15:00
A former Sussex Police officer, currently facing trial for rape and sexual assault charges following our investigation, has been charged with 18 further criminal offences.
IOPC to investigate complaints over woman’s search and detention by Greater Manchester Police19/05/2025 10:15:00
The IOPC has concluded that a woman’s complaints relating to her interactions with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers while in custody – including how she was searched - should now be independently investigated.
IOPC finds use of force by Met officers in mistaken arrest incident was reasonable16/05/2025 09:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found that the use of force by Met Police officers to detain and arrest a man, who was wrongfully suspected of being involved in a vehicle pursuit in west London, was reasonable in the circumstances.
Ex Met officer jailed over relationship with 16-year-old girl14/05/2025 09:10:00
A former Met Police officer has been jailed for pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a child he met through the course of his duties.