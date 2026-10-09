Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation begins following death of man in Bolton
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating following the death of a 43-year-old man in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
The man died in hospital in the early hours of this morning (8 October) following contact with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers last night.
IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death.
“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out when someone has died following an interaction with police officers, we need to independently establish the exact circumstances of this incident, the actions of the officers involved and all previous contact prior to his death.
“Our investigation is in the early stages but investigators have secured body worn video which will be reviewed along with the initial statements obtained from officers.”
Our initial enquiries indicate the man was suffering from a mental health crisis and the force had been called to the property on previous occasions prior to last night.
On each occasion, access to the property was refused by the man and he had not engaged with officers who had attended.
At approximately 11.10pm on Wednesday evening, GMP officers attended the property and forced entry after they received a report of the man threatening to harm himself.
An initial review of body-worn video showed that upon gaining entry to the property, officers found the man injured and he appeared to be bleeding heavily. The man refused to drop a pair of scissors he was holding.
A short time later, an officer discharged a taser and the man was restrained. Shortly before midnight, the man lost consciousness and stopped breathing, at which point officers began CPR.
The man was taken to hospital but despite medical treatment, he was sadly pronounced dead at 3.01am.
After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and the post-incident procedure to begin gathering information. We declared an independent investigation at 3.07am.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-begins-following-death-man-bolton
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former chief constable Scott Chilton barred from policing following investigation into workplace sexual relationships09/10/2026 14:05:00
A former police chief constable, who abused his senior position by having sexual relationships in the workplace which he also failed to declare, would have been sacked had he not retired while under investigation.
IOPC investigation after River Lea death08/10/2026 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the police's contact with a man who died after running away from officers and entering the River Lea in Hertfordshire on Monday 14 September.
Sussex officers sacked for using excessive force on care home resident07/10/2026 14:05:00
Two Sussex Police officers who used excessive force, including a Taser, baton strike and PAVA spray, on a disabled, elderly care home resident, have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.
Met staff member in court on corruption charges07/10/2026 09:10:00
A Met Police call handler is due to appear in court today, Wednesday 7 October charged with corruption-related offences, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Former Hertfordshire Police Community Support Officer sentenced over inappropriate relationship with child05/10/2026 09:10:00
A former Hertfordshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), who pursued an inappropriate and intimate relationship with a child that he met as part of his duties, has been issued a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.
Greater Manchester Police officer sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving02/10/2026 12:20:00
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian following a pursuit of a suspected drink driver, received a suspended prison sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ex-West Midlands Police detective committed gross misconduct by keeping evidence at his home29/09/2026 16:20:00
A former West Midlands detective who kept a large amount of evidence at home, including mobile phones relating to child abuse cases, has been found to have committed gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Charing Cross investigation - officer charged with perverting the course of justice29/09/2026 14:25:00
A Met Police officer has been charged with perverting the course of justice, as part of our ongoing investigations into the behaviour of officers at Charing Cross police station.