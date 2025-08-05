Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation begins following Wigan death in custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a man in police custody in Wigan.
We can confirm that Ellis Rocks, 26, died in hospital this morning after he was found unresponsive in custody.
We have established that Mr Rocks was detained after being approached by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers inside the Britannia Hotel on Almond Brook Road in Standish, Wigan, at around 8.35pm on Thursday 31 July.
The information indicates he was handcuffed and searched by attending officers at the scene before being transferred to custody.
Mr Rocks remained in custody overnight and an ambulance was called by detention officers at approximately 2.30am on Friday after he was seen to be unresponsive and lying on the floor in a cell.
After paramedics arrived at the custody suite, he was transported to hospital but while on route he suffered a cardiac arrest and CPR commenced. Sadly, Mr Rocks died in hospital at 7.20am on Sunday.
Following a mandatory referral from the force, IOPC investigators were deployed in assessment mode in the early hours of Friday morning and an independent investigation was declared at 10.18am on Sunday (3 August).
In the early stages of our investigation we have reviewed CCTV from the custody suite and officers’ body-worn video footage involved in the arrest. We have also been in touch with the force about receiving initial accounts from the officers involved.
An IOPC spokesperson recently said:
“This was a tragic incident in which Mr Rocks has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
“GMP referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation. We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with Mr Rocks during his detention what happened after he arrived at the custody suite.
“We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will update them as our enquiries progress.”
