IOPC investigation clears police officers over shooting of two dogs in East London

We have finished our investigation into the actions of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police during an incident in Poplar, east London, where a man was Tasered and his two dogs fatally shot after police responded to a report that a woman and her dog had been attacked.

We found no indication that any officers behaved in a manner which would justify disciplinary action or had committed a criminal offence. All officers were treated as witnesses throughout our investigation.

We began our independent investigation on 12 May 2023 following referrals of complaints that witnesses to the shooting made to both forces.

We reviewed police body worn video, CCTV footage, mobile phone footage, the 999 call, radio transmissions, and obtained statements from police witnesses, members of the public and expert witnesses. The experts advised us on police training, policies, legislation, personnel, equipment, seizing dogs, destroying dogs and the aftermath of destruction.

We have asked both forces to consider the availability and demand for dog handlers, and whether their current resourcing is adequate.

Our investigation concluded in September. All parties have been informed of our decision and due to welfare concerns for some of the individuals involved in this matter, we will not be publishing/issuing any further information.