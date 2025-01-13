Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation clears police officers over shooting of two dogs in East London
We have finished our investigation into the actions of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police during an incident in Poplar, east London, where a man was Tasered and his two dogs fatally shot after police responded to a report that a woman and her dog had been attacked.
We found no indication that any officers behaved in a manner which would justify disciplinary action or had committed a criminal offence. All officers were treated as witnesses throughout our investigation.
We began our independent investigation on 12 May 2023 following referrals of complaints that witnesses to the shooting made to both forces.
We reviewed police body worn video, CCTV footage, mobile phone footage, the 999 call, radio transmissions, and obtained statements from police witnesses, members of the public and expert witnesses. The experts advised us on police training, policies, legislation, personnel, equipment, seizing dogs, destroying dogs and the aftermath of destruction.
We have asked both forces to consider the availability and demand for dog handlers, and whether their current resourcing is adequate.
Our investigation concluded in September. All parties have been informed of our decision and due to welfare concerns for some of the individuals involved in this matter, we will not be publishing/issuing any further information.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-clears-police-officers-over-shooting-two-dogs-east-london
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Greater Manchester Police officers acted appropriately prior to fatal road traffic collision in Salford10/01/2025 16:05:00
Police officers who followed an e-bike in Salford before it was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
Met Police officer in court charged with assault10/01/2025 09:25:00
A Met police officer is due to appear in court this week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Lincolnshire Police inspector would have been dismissed over use of force09/01/2025 15:25:00
A former Lincolnshire Police officer would have been dismissed if still serving for his use of force on a man at a roadside following an apparent road rage incident.
IOPC welcomes the responses to recommendations made in the joint super-complaint investigation into the police response to stalking09/01/2025 12:20:00
The responses to the recommendations made in the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the College of Policing report into the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint regarding the police response to stalking have been published.
Investigation into complaints about Met’s handling of Al Fayed allegations08/01/2025 12:20:00
Two complaints from victim-survivors about the Met Police’s handling of allegations they made against Mohamed Al Fayed, will be investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), under our direction.
Former Leicestershire PC charged with misconduct in public office07/01/2025 12:15:00
A former Leicestershire Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigation into West Mercia Police fatal shooting in Redditch is progressing06/01/2025 10:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal police shooting in Redditch on Christmas Eve is continuing.
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Redditch27/12/2024 10:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting at an address in Redditch on Christmas Eve.