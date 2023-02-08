Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation finds police use of force was reasonable prior to death of Derbyshire detainee
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found Derbyshire Constabulary officers used reasonable force to restrain a man before he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in hospital.
Our investigation did, however, identify potential failings in the way custody officers managed the welfare of Shaun Aherne after was detained and taken to Chesterfield custody facility on 7 January 2018. He was found unconscious and not breathing a short time later and taken to hospital where, sadly, he passed away on 10 January.
After a week-long inquest which ended at Chesterfield on Monday 6 February the jury’s narrative conclusion found that Mr Aherne, aged 42, died due to the physical and psychological stress of being restrained in police custody because he had significant ischemic heart disease, which was not known at the time. He was also under the influence of cannabis and likely poor mental health which added to his level of physical and psychological stress. He went into cardiac arrest which interrupted the supply of oxygen and blood to his brain which caused unsurvivable brain damage.
The jury also concluded that it was apparent police custody staff did not purposefully assess Mr Aherne's level of consciousness and vital signs before leaving him in the cell, adding: “It is believed that had they done so it is possible that his deteriorating condition would have been recognised, and it is possible that interventions could have been provided to avoid his death.”
Mr Aherne was arrested at Pleasley after officers responded to a reported domestic incident. There were concerns that his behaviour was linked to drug use.
CCTV and body worn footage showed that Mr Aherne, who was handcuffed, was aggressive on arrival at the custody suite. He was restrained by officers after kicking one of them and force was used to apply a spit guard and leg restraints before he was carried to a cell. Further force, including hand strikes, were used while his clothes were being removed to prevent self-harm. He was left prone on a mattress on the cell floor between 2.08pm and 2.17pm when a custody officer found him unresponsive and an ambulance was called.
The IOPC’s investigation began following a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary and was completed in December 2018.
IOPC Regional Director for the Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Aherne’s family and all of those affected following his tragic death.
“Officers have a duty of care towards those placed in their custody and when someone dies either during or following detention it is important that the circumstances are thoroughly and independently investigated.
“From the evidence we gathered we were satisfied that the force used by officers, was necessary, reasonable and proportionate but concluded there were potential failings in the way Mr Aherne was managed after he was placed in a cell.”
We found a case to answer for misconduct for three custody sergeants for their apparent failure to set an appropriate care plan, specifically task officers to carry out CCTV monitoring of Mr Aherne in his cell, debrief the arresting officers, carry out intelligence checks and consider the risks associated with Mr Aherne’s detention.
At a misconduct meeting organised by Derbyshire Constabulary in April 2019, allegations that the officers had breached police standards of professional behaviour for duties and responsibilities were not proven.
We also found a case to answer for misconduct for two custody detention officers over allegations that they had failed to properly establish their roles in respect of Mr Aherne’s care. They were dealt with by way of management action rather than attending misconduct meetings.
During our investigation we reviewed body worn video footage from the officers present and CCTV footage from the custody suite. We obtained statements from the officers and also considered the pathologist’s report and analysis from a use of force expert.
Following the conclusion of our investigation our report and findings were shared with Mr Aherne’s family, Derbyshire Constabulary, and HM Coroner to assist with the inquest.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-finds-police-use-force-was-reasonable-prior-death-derbyshire-detainee
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
GMP officer under investigation following death of Heather Smedley in Oldham31/01/2023 09:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of a Greater Manchester Police officer in connection with the death of Heather Smedley in Oldham.
Gross misconduct proven against current and former Met officers who received photo of dead man30/01/2023 16:05:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer and a former officer have recently had gross misconduct proven against them linked to a photo of a non-crime sudden death scene and cheating during a driving exam.
Former Humberside officer would have been dismissed for fraudulent online gambling26/01/2023 11:10:00
A former Humberside Police officer who entered into a betting syndicate with the aim of facilitating fraudulent online gambling and money laundering would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned, a police disciplinary panel has ruled.
IOPC statement following PC David Carrick's guilty pleas18/01/2023 09:10:00
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem makes a statement following PC David Carrick's guilty pleas
IOPC investigation after death of lorry driver detained by Lincolnshire Police13/01/2023 15:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of police prior to the death of a man taken into custody after the lorry he was driving was involved in an incident on the A1 at Colsterworth in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire constable given final written warning over unauthorised pursuit before fatal collision13/01/2023 12:05:00
A Lincolnshire Police constable has been given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel ruled that he had continued a traffic pursuit despite being not trained to do so and told it was not authorised. The car being pursued crashed into a tree in Skegness, killing the driver Kyle Johnson.
Investigation under way following fatal Bradford collision05/01/2023 09:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision in Bradford Tuesday night (3 January).
Appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Liverpool04/01/2023 11:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian in Liverpool on 24 December to come forward to assist with its investigation.