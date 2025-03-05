IOPC investigation finds South Wales Police treated man appropriately prior to death in custody

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found South Wales Police officers dealt with a man, who died after being taken into custody, in line with policies and procedures.

James Barnes, aged 45, was arrested for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs around 8pm on 20 September 2022, in Treforest and taken to Pontypridd police station, where a strip-search was carried out, which was negative. He was then taken to custody at Merthyr Bridewell police station, with his detention authorised just before 10.30pm. A risk assessment undertaken at the time recorded Mr Barnes as being calm and compliant, and speaking clearly to custody staff.

While in custody, Mr Barnes was placed on welfare checks to be carried out every half an hour. At around 4.30am the following day, he experienced a seizure. Custody staff and a health care professional provided medical assistance and called an ambulance. Mr Barnes had a second seizure just after 5am. Paramedics arrived a short time later, but despite everyone’s efforts, Mr Barnes sadly died at the custody suite at around 6.30am.

A pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination later described the cause of death as a “seizure related death in a man who had taken cocaine, anabolic steroids, and clomifene.”

At the end of a seven-day inquest at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court yesterday (Tuesday) a jury concluded an outcome of death by misadventure. After we completed our investigation in September 2023, we shared our report with South Wales Police, the family of Mr Barnes, and the coroner to assist with the future inquest. Issuing our findings publicly has awaited the conclusion of the inquest.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “My condolences go to the family and friends of Mr Barnes and everyone affected by his death.

“Our role is to independently investigate the circumstances when someone dies in police custody. We examined the actions and decisions of officers, staff and a health care professional during the time that Mr Barnes was in custody and if these corresponded with police policies and procedure. Our investigation found that the level of care and welfare checks afforded to Mr Barnes while in custody were appropriate. We found no evidence that would have given staff indication that he was unwell prior to him suffering the first seizure.

“We did not find any indication of misconduct on the part of police officers and all were treated as witnesses throughout our investigation.”

The evidence indicated that Mr Barnes, who was not charged with any offence, was calm and compliant during the arrest, transfer to custody, and while at the police station. A clinical expert we consulted gave the opinion that, based on the negative strip search and the responses Mr Barnes gave during the risk assessment, they did not feel that any opportunity for the involvement of healthcare professionals or alternative intervention was missed.

Our investigation started following a mandatory referral from South Wales Police. Investigators attended the custody suite and oversaw a detailed examination. We gathered a number of witness statements from police officers, staff and medical personnel. We analysed CCTV footage and police officers’ body-worn video footage along with police logs, pathology and forensic reports and an assessment from a healthcare expert.