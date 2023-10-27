IOPC investigation into a serious collision in Bristol involving an unmarked police car is progressing

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding a collision on the A4 in Bristol involving a police car which left a woman seriously injured, is making progress.

After being notified by Avon and Somerset Police of the collision on 6 September, we sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin our enquiries. We have established that an unmarked police vehicle, a Volvo XC90, was driving on the A4 Portway that morning, in response to a police incident. At around 11.30am the police vehicle passed through a red light and collided with a car being driven by the woman at the junction of Hung Road and Portway.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the passenger in the police vehicle received treatment for less serious injuries. The woman has since been discharged from hospital.

We have examined CCTV video footage from the police vehicle, obtained witness statements, conducted house to house enquiries, and we are liaising with vehicle collision teams.

After reviewing the evidence so far, we have notified the officer who was driving the police vehicle that they are under criminal investigation in relation to possible offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, or causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. The same officer has also been served with a gross misconduct notice for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour. The serving of a criminal letter and gross misconduct notice does not necessarily mean that any proceedings will follow. A decision on whether or not to refer evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service and on any potential disciplinary proceedings, will be made at the end of the investigation.

IOPC Director David Ford recently said: