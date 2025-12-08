IOPC investigation into Avon and Somerset Police actions following the death of a teenager on the M5

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions and decisions taken by Avon and Somerset Police, prior to the death of a teenager on the M5 in Somerset on Sunday (30 November).

We have established that Logan Smith aged 18 and from Weston-super-Mare, was being taken to hospital in an ambulance when, just after 11pm, due to the concerns of ambulance staff, the

vehicle stopped on the hard shoulder of the Northbound M5. Logan got out of the ambulance near the junction for Weston-super-Mare and entered the live lanes of the motorway. Ambulance staff called the police for assistance and a single-crewed officer arrived at the scene shortly after.

Body-worn video footage we have viewed shows the officer attempted to engage with Logan and a short time later discharged their Taser, causing Logan to fall to the ground. Soon afterwards, he was struck by a car travelling along the southbound carriageway.

Despite being given emergency first aid, Logan sadly died at the scene.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said:

“My thoughts and sympathies are with Logan’s family and friends and everyone affected by this shocking and tragic incident.

“We want to reassure everyone that we will independently investigate all the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the use of a Taser.

“After being notified by the force, we sent our investigators to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.

“We have taken initial accounts from the officer and ambulance staff involved.

“We met with Logan’s family last Tuesday, to give our condolences, explain our role and to provide some further detail about our investigation, including a Taser being discharged during the incident. We will continue to keep them updated and they request that their privacy be respected at such a difficult time.”

The coroner has been informed and formal identification and a post-mortem have taken place.