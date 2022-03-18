Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation into complaint that 15-year-old girl was inappropriately strip searched
All lines of inquiry have been completed for the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into a complaint that a 15-year-old girl was inappropriately strip searched in December 2020 by two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers. Our investigation report now is being finalised.
During our investigation, which began following a mandatory referral from the MPS on 6 May last year, we served three constables with notices advising them that they were under investigation for misconduct over their roles in either carrying out the strip search or involvement in supervising it.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem recently said:
“We recognise the seriousness of this case and the concern it has caused in the community following the publication of the Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review into this incident. We have now completed all lines of inquiry for our investigation and we are close to finalising our report. We will look to conclude decision making around that at the earliest opportunity.”
The investigation has examined whether legislation, policies and procedures were followed during the strip search of the girl and we have looked at complaints that the girl’s mother was not given the opportunity to be present during the strip search, and that there was no other appropriate adult present. We have also considered whether the girl’s ethnicity played a part in the officers’ decision to strip search the girl.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-complaint-15-year-old-girl-was-inappropriately-strip-searched
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Two Sussex Police officers dismissed for gross misconduct17/03/2022 15:20:00
Two Sussex Police officers have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the force they used during the detention of a teenage girl.
IOPC investigation into Devon & Cornwall Police over Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun completed17/03/2022 10:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate is now complete.
South Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with common assault17/03/2022 09:05:00
A South Wales Police officer has been charged with common assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Officer under criminal investigation after fatal police shooting in Coventry15/03/2022 15:38:00
A West Midlands Police firearms officer has been advised they are being investigated for potential homicide offences in relation to the fatal shooting of Sean Fitzgerald in Coventry in January 2019.
Misconduct found following death of moped rider after pursuit15/03/2022 12:25:00
Misconduct was found proven against a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer and a former officer over their actions during a pursuit in Hackney which led to the death of moped rider Lewis Johnson.
Witness appeal following fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester10/03/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester.
Investigation concludes following the death of a man after police pursuit in West Yorkshire10/03/2022 09:10:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a fatal collision in West Yorkshire has found that officers involved in the pursuit acted in line with procedure.
Former Sussex Police officer cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving09/03/2022 12:25:00
An ex-Sussex Police officer has been found not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Warwickshire Police officer charged over inappropriate contact with domestic abuse victim09/03/2022 09:10:00
A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.