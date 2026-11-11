Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation into death of man in custody in Croydon
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of Jason Mattison, 52, in police custody in Croydon.
Mr Mattison died at Windmill Road Custody Suite at around 1.30am on 21 August after being found unresponsive in his cell.
We declared an independent investigation that morning following a mandatory referral from the Met Police.
Mr Mattison was arrested in Croydon at lunchtime on Tuesday, 19 August on a no-bail warrant issued by Croydon Magistrates’ Court after he failed to appear on charges of being drunk and disorderly.
He remained in police custody awaiting his court appearance.
We have examined Mr Mattison’s custody record, custody suite CCTV and officers’ body-worn video. We established that he was on half-hourly welfare checks.
Mr Mattison was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell. Custody staff and paramedics provided emergency first aid, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out, and further tests are to be held to determine the cause of his death.
As part of the ongoing investigation, we have served a notice of investigation on a designated detention officer. The allegations are that they failed to carry out a scheduled detention welfare check on Mr Mattison and incorrectly recorded on his custody log that a check had taken place.
IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly died, and our thoughts are with Mr Mattison’s family and loved ones.
“When someone dies in police custody, it’s important that a thorough and independent investigation is carried out to examine all the circumstances. We have met with Mr Mattison’s family to explain our role and will ensure that they are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”
An opening date for an inquest has yet to be set.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-death-man-custody-croydon
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Sussex Police officers in court charged with ABH10/11/2026 12:25:00
Two Sussex police officers will appear in court today (10 November) charged with assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations they used excessive force during a man’s arrest.
Investigation begins into Middlesbrough death in custody09/11/2026 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in police custody in Middlesbrough.
IOPC investigating after fatal road traffic collision in Sheerness09/11/2026 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal moped collision which happened on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent
Two Sussex officers charged with causing actual bodily harm09/11/2026 09:10:00
Two Sussex officers have been charged with causing actual bodily harm after a member of the public was injured while being detained.
IOPC statement on Henry Nowak investigation06/11/2026 16:05:00
The below statement was provided to ITV in response to its documentary "Dear Henry: Our Fight for Justice":
Ex-Leicestershire Police officer sacked for contact with sex workers06/11/2026 12:25:00
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former Leicestershire Police officer who contacted adult sex workers, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met officer dismissed over unreasonable force and disrespectful treatment of detained man06/11/2026 10:25:00
A Metropolitan Police officer who repeatedly called a detained man an “idiot”, pushed him into a brick wall and threw him face-first onto the pavement while handcuffed behind his back, has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.
Statement following conclusion of trial relating to the death of William Cameron05/11/2026 12:25:00
A former custody nurse has been acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter relating to the death of William Cameron in Thames Valley Police (TVP) custody in 2020, following a trial which concluded yesterday at the Old Bailey.