IOPC investigation into death of man in custody in Croydon

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of Jason Mattison, 52, in police custody in Croydon.

Mr Mattison died at Windmill Road Custody Suite at around 1.30am on 21 August after being found unresponsive in his cell.

We declared an independent investigation that morning following a mandatory referral from the Met Police.

Mr Mattison was arrested in Croydon at lunchtime on Tuesday, 19 August on a no-bail warrant issued by Croydon Magistrates’ Court after he failed to appear on charges of being drunk and disorderly.

He remained in police custody awaiting his court appearance.

We have examined Mr Mattison’s custody record, custody suite CCTV and officers’ body-worn video. We established that he was on half-hourly welfare checks.

Mr Mattison was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell. Custody staff and paramedics provided emergency first aid, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, and further tests are to be held to determine the cause of his death.

As part of the ongoing investigation, we have served a notice of investigation on a designated detention officer. The allegations are that they failed to carry out a scheduled detention welfare check on Mr Mattison and incorrectly recorded on his custody log that a check had taken place.

IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly died, and our thoughts are with Mr Mattison’s family and loved ones.

“When someone dies in police custody, it’s important that a thorough and independent investigation is carried out to examine all the circumstances. We have met with Mr Mattison’s family to explain our role and will ensure that they are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”

An opening date for an inquest has yet to be set.